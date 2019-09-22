Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Stock Value Declined While Antipodean Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $1.68 Million; Chemung Canal Trust Company Decreased Stake in Visa (V) by $645,636

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.21. About 1.44 million shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE WORLDWIDE AVG ACTIVE SALES LEADERS INCREASED 3% IN 1Q; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Would Still Be Herbalife’s Largest Holder After Tender; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISING FY 2018 VOLUME POINT GUIDANCE RANGE TO 3% – 7% GROWTH; 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now that risk of Ackman bashing is over; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS PRICING OF $550M OF CONV SR NOTE OFFERING; 21/03/2018 – Herbalife Announces Pricing of $550 M Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Note Offering; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – CONVERTIBLE NOTES WILL PAY INTEREST SEMIANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 2.625% PER ANNUM; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 7 PCT TO $1.2 BLN; 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS SELF-TENDER OFFER AT $98.00-$108.00/SHARE; 25/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition: Total of 49.7M Common Shrs Tendered and Not Properly Withdrawn at or Below the Price of $52.50 Per Shr

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 5.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 3,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 62,274 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.81M, down from 66,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.94M shares traded or 91.89% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.74 per share. HLF’s profit will be $90.39M for 15.71 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold HLF shares while 81 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 137.50 million shares or 1.56% less from 139.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 722,691 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp invested in 0.07% or 15,454 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 7,890 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Atria Invests Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). 471,937 are held by Ameriprise Financial. D E Shaw And Inc invested in 0.23% or 4.35M shares. 76 are held by Earnest Ptnrs. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0% or 266 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 10,107 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has 119,924 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Company holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 68,463 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 6,576 shares or 0% of the stock. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 18,735 shares.

More notable recent Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Up 70% In 2018, Is Herbalife a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on December 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Herbalife: Grave Troubles In China – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Herbalife Stock May Have Finally Found Bottom – Schaeffers Research” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) Management on Jefferies 2019 Global Consumer Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Herbalife Compliance Issues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Advisors has 45,218 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 49,551 shares. Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership holds 5.54% or 6.12 million shares. Winfield Assocs accumulated 32,439 shares. Cutter And Brokerage Inc holds 0.48% or 8,861 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Associate Ca accumulated 143,818 shares. Nuwave Ltd Llc owns 1,347 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. 2,039 were reported by Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Truepoint invested in 2,839 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 1,760 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Hartford Mgmt Inc stated it has 12,050 shares. Provise Management Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 66,686 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. Pdt Prtn Ltd Liability invested in 54,100 shares. Df Dent & Inc holds 3.96% or 1.25 million shares. Legacy Capital Prtn, Wisconsin-based fund reported 21,050 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.43 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $430.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,762 shares to 32,037 shares, valued at $9.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sector Spdr by 10,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,897 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).