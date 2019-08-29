Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Stock Declined While Antipodean Advisors Has Decreased Holding; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Declined While Cullinan Associates Cut Position by $7.61 Million

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, down from 222,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 230,188 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 25/05/2018 – Carl Icahn Sells About $550 Million of His Herbalife Stake; 25/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition: Total of 49.7M Common Shrs Tendered and Not Properly Withdrawn at or Below the Price of $52.50 Per Shr; 14/03/2018 – Public Health Leaders, Dr. Richard Carmona and Dr. John Agwunobi, To Present Symposium on Rethinking Food Security at 2018 SXSW; 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS SELF-TENDER OFFER AT $98.00-$108.00/SHARE; 25/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN – GIVEN THAT HERBALIFE INVESTMENT HAS BECOME OUTSIZED POSITION, IT IS ONLY “PRUDENT” FOR IEP TO REDUCE EXPOSURE – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Left has been a frequent critic of Shopify, telling clients in October that the company was “dirtier than Herbalife.”; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS PRICING OF $550M OF CONV SR NOTE OFFERING; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife: Graziano Is a Portfolio Manager of Icahn Capital; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – CONVERTIBLE NOTES WILL PAY INTEREST SEMIANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 2.625% PER ANNUM

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 27.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 95,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 246,289 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.90 million, down from 341,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $68.27. About 2.16M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Start Up 25 Upstream Projects Worldwide; 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – U.S. MARKET FOR NIGERIAN CRUDE LIKELY ‘GONE,’ COUNTRY WILL LOOK TO EXPAND SALES IN AFRICAN CONTINENT -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 25/05/2018 – Russian pledges continued support for Rosneft-Exxon venture; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 08/03/2018 – U.S. 6TH FLEET DENIES CLAIM THAT MISSION AIMS TO PROTECT EXXON; 30/03/2018 – Exxon Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 4,800 shares to 44,641 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maxim Integrated Prod (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 30,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,243 are owned by Shine Advisory Services. Moreover, Arbor Investment Limited Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4,218 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability stated it has 33,855 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. North Star Asset Management Inc reported 0.61% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 0.15% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 755,454 shares. Moreover, Valmark Advisers Inc has 0.06% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 30,722 shares. Cleararc Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 102,822 shares. Kcm Limited Liability Co accumulated 100,564 shares. Bristol John W Com Ny, a New York-based fund reported 1,256 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 328,173 shares. Finemark Natl Bank Trust holds 0.97% or 207,656 shares in its portfolio. California-based Accuvest Advsr has invested 0.27% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Verity Verity Ltd Liability Company holds 132,258 shares or 2.45% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs reported 1.33 million shares. Cambridge Advsrs Incorporated invested in 0.48% or 625,901 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Intll Gp invested in 2,024 shares or 0% of the stock. has 15.82 million shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 695,947 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw invested 0.41% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 17,733 shares. Amp Cap has invested 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Landscape Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.28% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Legal And General Plc has 0.01% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Amalgamated State Bank holds 21,741 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.11% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). The Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.08% or 36,050 shares. Mackenzie Finance reported 0.02% stake. 166,728 are held by Sei. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.02% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).