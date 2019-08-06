Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Stake Maintained by Aristeia Capital Llc; As Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Black Creek Investment Management Has Cut Position by $49.08 Million

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 6,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 32,948 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 26,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $38.31. About 2.01M shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 7 PCT TO $1.2 BLN; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.11; 16/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition: Adjustment to Reflect Recently Implemented Two-For-One Stk Split; 23/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Renews Partnership As Official Nutrition Sponsor Of Cristiano Ronaldo; 25/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN – GIVEN THAT HERBALIFE INVESTMENT HAS BECOME OUTSIZED POSITION, IT IS ONLY “PRUDENT” FOR IEP TO REDUCE EXPOSURE – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Richard P. Bermingham, Pedro Cardoso and Keith Cozza Stepping Down; 21/03/2018 – Top Global Herbalife Distributors Gather for Annual Leadership Conference, Participation in Education & Training to Further; 06/03/2018 Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now the risk of Ackman bashing it is over; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISING FY 2018 VOLUME POINT GUIDANCE RANGE TO 3% – 7% GROWTH; 29/05/2018 – RT @PlainSite: Today, we are pleased to release our second Reality Check report: Herbalife Nutrition, Ltd

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 65.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 4.46 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The institutional investor held 2.34M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88 million, down from 6.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.83. About 1.56M shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING MORE PARTNERSHIPS LIKE ONE W/ AMAZON PRIME; 05/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. and Certain Officers – TV; 30/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018 (TV); 13/03/2018 – TELEVISA SELLS 50% STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018; 23/03/2018 – MEXICO’S TELEVISA SAYS TELECOM REGULATOR HAS DETERMINED IT DOES NOT HAVE THE ELEMENTS TO DETERMINE TELEVISA HAS SUBSTANTIAL POWER IN THE MARKET FOR RESTRICTED TELEVISION AND AUDIO; 21/03/2018 – Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Grupo Televisa Investors Announced by Holzer & Holzer; 07/05/2018 – TELEVISA SAB TLVACPO.MX : SANTANDER CUTS YEAR END 2018 TARGET PRICE TO M$77 FROM M$84; 05/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. and Certain Officers — TV; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Televisa’s MXN4.5 Billion Global Depositary Notes ‘BBB+’

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $2.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schein Henry Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 94,548 shares to 1.67 million shares, valued at $100.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Santander S A by 687,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN).

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79 billion and $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn) by 5.00M shares to 9.00M shares, valued at $10.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 7.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).