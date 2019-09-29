Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Shareholder Tudor Investment Et Al Has Cut Its Holding as Shares Declined; Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Shareholder Cohen Lawrence B Has Upped Stake by $380,817

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 63.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 62,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 35,680 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53 million, down from 98,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $38.3. About 695,103 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 05/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s hedge fund empire crumbles in less than 3 years from public wrong-way bets on Herbalife, Chipotle; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife Ltd. Announces Strategic Name Change to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Reflecting its Leadership as a Premier Global; 25/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition: Total of 49.7M Common Shrs Tendered and Not Properly Withdrawn at or Below the Price of $52.50 Per Shr; 17/05/2018 – Herbalife Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 30/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Final Results of Self-Tender Offer; 21/03/2018 – Top Global Herbalife Distributors Gather for Annual Leadership Conference, Participation in Education & Training to Further; 25/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION REPORTS PRELIMINARY OF SELF-TENDER OFFER; 27/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Extension of Its Tender Offer for Common Shrs; 21/03/2018 – Herbalife Announces Pricing of $550 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Note Offering; 18/04/2018 – Herbalife Tender Offer Per-Share Price Will Range From $98 to $108

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 35.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 2,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 9,551 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 million, up from 7,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $126.32. About 1.00 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pioneer Natural Resources: The Reset Is Underway, But Requires Patience – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Big Oil Is on the Prowl for Its Next Big Acquisition – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Pioneer Natural Resources Delivers Another Permian Gusher in Q1 – Motley Fool” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fracking ban would slash U.S. oil production by 60%, Pioneer CEO says – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “This Might Drag Pioneer Natural Resources’ Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $144.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2,022 shares to 15,693 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Essex Inv Ltd Llc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 6,847 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability invested in 2.38M shares. Stifel Corp reported 0.06% stake. Us Bancshares De holds 0.04% or 90,353 shares in its portfolio. 52,380 were reported by First Trust L P. Andra Ap holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 27,600 shares. Carmignac Gestion has 0.94% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Aviva Plc accumulated 0.14% or 132,426 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Trust Fund holds 3,512 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Birinyi Assoc has 0.52% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 8,000 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1,995 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 333,214 shares. Fil holds 196,253 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Guardian Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.74 per share. HLF’s profit will be $90.40M for 14.96 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Herbalife Earnings: HLF Stock Edges Higher as Q4 Includes EPS Beat – Yahoo Finance” on February 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.â€™s (NYSE:HLF) 47% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Herbalife: A ‘Company’ In Terminal Decline – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Herbalife: Grave Troubles In China – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Former Herbalife CEO Returns To Post After Goudis Resigns Over Unspecified Comments – Benzinga” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $3.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaukos Corp by 23,117 shares to 29,326 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Campus Communities Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 36,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,371 shares, and has risen its stake in A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 50 investors sold HLF shares while 81 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 137.50 million shares or 1.56% less from 139.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Franklin Res invested in 10,279 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 28,493 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Pggm has invested 0.02% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership accumulated 1.08 million shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 3.82M shares. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 0.01% or 471,937 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 48 shares or 0% of the stock. Nomura holds 0.04% or 188,918 shares. Northcoast Asset Ltd holds 206,818 shares. Mirae Asset Investments has 44,668 shares. Csat Inv Advisory L P, a Michigan-based fund reported 266 shares. Citigroup accumulated 160,515 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northern Trust Corp reported 0.01% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).