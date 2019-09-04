Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Shareholder Aristeia Capital Increased Its Holding by $342,628 as Valuation Declined; Ecolab (ECL) Holder Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Decreased Its Holding by $3.49 Million

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 19,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 162,940 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.77M, down from 182,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $204.49. About 1.11 million shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 6,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 32,948 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 26,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $34.02. About 894,395 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition 1Q EPS $1.08; 23/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Renews Partnership As Official Nutrition Sponsor Of Cristiano Ronaldo; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – CONVERTIBLE NOTES WILL PAY INTEREST SEMIANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 2.625% PER ANNUM; 25/05/2018 – Carl C. Icahn Issues Statement Regarding Herbalife; 20/04/2018 – Herbalife prepared a ‘secret dossier’ on Bill Ackman as it geared up for fight with activist; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Exceeds First Quarter Net Sales Guidance; Exceeds High End of Reported and Adjusted1 Diluted EPS Guidance by $0.18 and $0.30, Respectively; Raises Full Year 2018 Guidance; 25/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN SAYS “BELIEVE HERBALIFE’S BUSINESS IS STABLE, THE SHORT-SELLERS HAVE LARGELY EXITED, AND THE COMPANY IS WELL-POSITIONED FOR THE FUTURE”; 09/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Congratulates 2018 ProActive Combine Athletes For Their Commitment To Nutrition, And Peak Sports; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife: Cozza Has Served Since 2013 as a Representative of Icahn Enterprises; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE CONVERSION RATE OF NOTES ABOUT $124.96/SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Limited accumulated 0.03% or 63,143 shares. Aperio Limited Co stated it has 0.03% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Jennison Assocs has invested 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). World Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Pggm Invests owns 115,125 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Caxton Associate LP invested in 13,172 shares. Art Advsr Lc accumulated 55,848 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 2,580 shares stake. Assetmark invested 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2.43M shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 17,068 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial holds 120,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cap Investors invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79 billion and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 500,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $43.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 996,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.61 million shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.38% or 11,669 shares in its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation stated it has 0.22% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). California-based Payden And Rygel has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Sarasin & Llp holds 1.05M shares or 3.57% of its portfolio. First National Tru holds 2,912 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt has invested 0.14% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Two Creeks Cap Mgmt Lp stated it has 73,673 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. White Pine Capital Llc holds 10,982 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.15% or 35,003 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.32% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.04% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 35,109 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc accumulated 1.39 million shares. Boston Private Wealth Llc has invested 0.26% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owns 2.16M shares. Daiwa Sb Invests reported 360 shares.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $825.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 8,973 shares to 203,897 shares, valued at $25.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $491.26 million for 29.72 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.