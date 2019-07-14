Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Shareholder Antipodean Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $1.14 Million as Stock Value Declined; Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Price Rose While Bluemar Capital Management Has Raised by $708,036 Its Holding

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, down from 222,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $41.57. About 1.08M shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 16.47% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 14/03/2018 – Public Health Leaders, Dr. Richard Carmona and Dr. John Agwunobi, To Present Symposium on Rethinking Food Security at 2018 SXSW Conference; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Richard P. Bermingham, Pedro Cardoso and Keith Cozza Stepping Down; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS PRICING OF $550M OF CONV SR NOTE OFFERING; 25/05/2018 – Carl Icahn is reducing his position in Herbalife; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition 1Q Net $82.1M; 01/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Recognized as One of Forbes Magazine’s Best Employers; 20/04/2018 – Herbalife prepared a ‘secret dossier’ on Bill Ackman as it geared up for fight with activist; 16/04/2018 – Herbalife Launches Asia Pacific Shared Services Center in Malaysia to Support Growing Nutrition Demand in the Region; 25/05/2018 – Icahn to trim stake in nutrition group Herbalife

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 17.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 16,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 113,258 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 96,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $44.87. About 8.98M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills – Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 07/03/2018 – PICK N PAY STORES LTD PIKJ.J : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO ZAC 6400 FROM ZAC 5800; 22/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 17/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Cut 6.45 to A$10.30/Share by Morgan Stanley; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Colm Kelleher to Speak at the Annual Morgan Stanley European Financials Conference; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Expense Efficiency Ratio 69%; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Price Target Raised to $176.00/Share From $172.00 by Morgan Stanley; 24/03/2018 – Wireless World: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 10/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.8 – 15km N of Morgan Hill, CA; 05/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: After $250 million Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00M and $287.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 5,402 shares to 51,650 shares, valued at $9.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 21,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,796 shares, and cut its stake in Black Knight Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 6,838 shares. Lvm Capital Management Mi accumulated 2.3% or 237,350 shares. Trustmark State Bank Trust Department has invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Convergence Invest Prtn Limited Liability holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 42,781 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.46% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 887,945 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 75,924 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 12,549 shares. Boys Arnold owns 14,587 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Co Ltd owns 6,476 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deltec Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.3% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Affinity Inv Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 179,384 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited reported 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Wellcome Trust Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust invested in 5.92% or 8.67M shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 1.69 million shares. Park Corp Oh owns 5,950 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 6.25% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HLF’s profit will be $113.36 million for 13.86 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.64% EPS growth.