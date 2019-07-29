Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Shareholder Antipodean Advisors Lowered Holding as Stock Price Declined; Tegean Capital Management Cut Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Holding by $814,800; Market Valuation Declined

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, down from 222,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 1.97M shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 16.47% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 30/05/2018 – Herbalife at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Welcomes New Members to Its Bd of Directors; 25/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition: Total of 49.7M Common Shrs Tendered and Not Properly Withdrawn at or Below the Price of $52.50 Per Shr; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Only Prudent to Reduce Exposure to Herbalife; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – HERBALIFE EXTENDS TENDER OFFER EXPIRATION TO 5:00 P.M MAY 24; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE WORLDWIDE AVG ACTIVE SALES LEADERS INCREASED 3% IN 1Q; 25/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION: ABOUT 49.7M SHRS TENDERED; 21/03/2018 – Herbalife Announces Pricing of $550 M Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Note Offering; 30/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Final Results of Self-Tender Offer

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 67,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 232,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $14.33. About 7.99M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Research holds 0% or 2,750 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0.03% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) or 833,733 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 19,486 shares. Twin Cap Mgmt reported 149,610 shares stake. Peapack Gladstone Finance Corporation has invested 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Sun Life Fin invested in 0.23% or 82,369 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Com has 2.61M shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.11% or 2.75M shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability reported 15,599 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Artemis Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Horan Cap Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 860 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd has 37,366 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.1% or 2.76M shares. Chevy Chase Tru owns 892,931 shares. 2.05 million are owned by Hsbc Public Ltd Com.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.48 million for 10.86 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $147.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU) by 50,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $8.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 225,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $240,019 activity.

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 6.25% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HLF’s profit will be $113.36 million for 13.80 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.64% EPS growth.