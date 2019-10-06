Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Shareholder Antipodean Advisors Has Lowered Its Position; Torray Has Raised Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $4.42 Million

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28B market cap company. The stock increased 3.26% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $37.35. About 731,922 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Buys New 1.2% Position in Herbalife; 27/04/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – EXTENDING EXPIRATION TIME OF TENDER OFFER FROM MAY 16, 2018 TO MAY 24, 2018; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS PRICING OF $550M AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 25/05/2018 – Icahn to trim stake in nutrition group Herbalife; 29/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SIGNS LA GALAXY’S JONATHAN DOS SANTOS TO A MULTI-YEAR SPORTS NUTRITION SPONSORSHIP; 25/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN SAYS “BELIEVE HERBALIFE’S BUSINESS IS STABLE, THE SHORT-SELLERS HAVE LARGELY EXITED, AND THE COMPANY IS WELL-POSITIONED FOR THE FUTURE”; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 58C TO 68C, EST. $1.52; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Welcomes New Members to Its Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.33 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

Torray Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 24.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 2,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 11,830 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.40M, up from 9,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage; 24/04/2018 – Amazon: Service Available for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Volvo Cars; 09/03/2018 – Amazon-Berkshire-JPM health care venture is scouting CEOs — with help from VC John Doerr; 04/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Flipkart board approved in-principle to engaging Walmart on ~$15B bid with Alphabet investing too; Amazon bi; 20/04/2018 – Mercury News: The unspoken factor in Amazon’s search for a new home: Jeff Bezos’s support for gay rights; 07/05/2018 – Beta News: Huawei Mate 10 Pro now $150 off, including Amazon-exclusive Mocha Brown color; 09/05/2018 – Amazon’s cloud is sitting on at least $12.4 billion of future revenue; 15/05/2018 – Meet the family worth more than Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett or Bill Gates; 15/05/2018 – Amazon Alexa SVP Taylor on the Future of Digital Assistants (Video); 13/03/2018 – CPSC: AMAZON CITES FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold HLF shares while 81 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 137.50 million shares or 1.56% less from 139.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Svcs Ma accumulated 20,478 shares. Cap Research holds 0.25% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) or 18.66M shares. Tower Rech Ltd Com (Trc) holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 14,178 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 77,957 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Aristeia Capital Ltd Liability Co has 0.73% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 369,103 shares. Sg Americas Lc reported 3,010 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nomura holds 188,918 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 7,737 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Lc holds 18,735 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.01% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 12,030 shares. Eqis Cap Management Inc, California-based fund reported 7,830 shares. The New York-based Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). 165,000 are held by Ubs Oconnor Limited.

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.74 per share. HLF’s profit will be $90.41 million for 14.59 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foxhaven Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 50,405 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 0.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Assetmark stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Benin reported 1,313 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc holds 0.02% or 791 shares. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation reported 263 shares. Coe Management Limited Co owns 1,564 shares for 3.28% of their portfolio. Security Trust reported 1.9% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bank & Trust Of Hawaii holds 0.64% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 4,523 shares. Marshall And Sullivan Wa, Washington-based fund reported 1,516 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Llc reported 0.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cypress Cap Grp has 0.68% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,829 shares. Philadelphia Tru Com accumulated 0.19% or 1,141 shares. Colonial Trust Advsr owns 6,774 shares for 2.32% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Foster Dykema Cabot Company Incorporated Ma has invested 1.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $962.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,793 shares to 422,228 shares, valued at $16.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 19,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,001 shares, and cut its stake in Amphenol (NYSE:APH).