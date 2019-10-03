Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Shareholder Antipodean Advisors Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Value Declined; Strategic Advisors Has Cut Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $860,673

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $36.17. About 939,823 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 25/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN SAYS “BELIEVE HERBALIFE’S BUSINESS IS STABLE, THE SHORT-SELLERS HAVE LARGELY EXITED, AND THE COMPANY IS WELL-POSITIONED FOR THE FUTURE”; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Herbalife Nutrition Otlk To Stable From Negative; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE CONVERSION RATE OF NOTES ABOUT $124.96/SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 7 PCT TO $1.2 BLN; 29/05/2018 – RT @PlainSite: Today, we are pleased to release our second Reality Check report: Herbalife Nutrition, Ltd; 25/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Preliminary Results of Self-Tender Offer; 27/04/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION GETS EXTENSION OF TENDER OFFER FOR SHRS; 24/04/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – ANNOUNCED ITS NAME CHANGE TO “HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.”, AS APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS AT ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 25/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION REPORTS PRELIMINARY OF SELF-TENDER OFFER; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Welcomes New Members to Its Bd of Directors

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 45.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 2,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,893 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, down from 5,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $372.07. About 2.51M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – GULF AIR IS SET TO TAKE DELIVERY OF FOUR MORE DREAMLINERS THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Gulf Air Set to Take Delivery of Four More Dreamliners This Year; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT EVENT IN WASHINGTON; 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF 50 BOEING 737 MAX 10 JETS FOR $6.24 BLN; 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Pressure mounts on Airbus A330 in widebody order battle; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 28/03/2018 – Boeing says it detected a ‘limited intrusion’ of malware into some of its systems; 15/05/2018 – The WTO said the EU had failed to remove support for the world’s largest airliner, the A380, and Europe’s newest long-haul plane, the A350, causing losses for Boeing and U.S. aerospace workers; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation says to buy 6 Boeing aircraft worth $1.7 bln; 20/03/2018 – BOEING – THE ORDER INCLUDES TWO 737 MAX 8 AND THREE 737

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Royal Dutch Shell, Delta And More – Benzinga” on October 03, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Southwest Airlines (LUV) Continues Negotiating Business Settlement with Boeing (BA) – Bloomberg, Citing Message to Workers – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Buy Boeing Before the Bounce Is Baked in and Complete – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “From Red Hat to Boeing: EDPNC’s Chris Chung has been busy in 2019 (so far) – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “737 Max return up to individual countries – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 39.92 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Payden Rygel reported 33,000 shares. Clal Ins Enterprises Ltd reported 4,000 shares stake. Professional Advisory Services has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd, New Jersey-based fund reported 91,112 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.29% or 85,496 shares in its portfolio. Quadrant Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,851 shares. Hilltop, a Texas-based fund reported 9,425 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Northstar Grp accumulated 1,048 shares. Sumitomo Life Co has 0.79% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dubuque Bancshares reported 21,497 shares. Barnett And Company owns 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 231 shares. Menora Mivtachim Holdg Limited holds 0.02% or 1,760 shares. 2,558 were reported by Retail Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia). Bbr Prns Ltd Com owns 5,309 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $262.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schw Emg Mkt Eq Etf (SCHE) by 40,219 shares to 114,654 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Herbalife Q1: Not So Good – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2017, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Personal Products Stocks to Revitalize Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” published on April 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Herbalife: Profiting From Global Trends – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2018. More interesting news about Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Best Way to Play Diet Stocks for Profits Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.74 per share. HLF’s profit will be $90.40M for 14.13 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold HLF shares while 81 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 137.50 million shares or 1.56% less from 139.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) or 1,572 shares. Spark Mgmt Ltd Co reported 131,600 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated has 178,760 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 7,754 were accumulated by Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Com. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) or 26,712 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon reported 904,284 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 22,596 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 84,097 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 5 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 165,271 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Incorporated reported 10,107 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.06% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Moreover, Tudor Investment Et Al has 0.04% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 9,600 shares.