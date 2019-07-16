Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Shareholder Antipodean Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding as Share Price Declined; Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Position in Eaton Vance (EV) Cut by $847,800 as Market Valuation Declined

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (EV) by 38.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 21,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,308 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 55,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Eaton Vance Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.07. About 695,949 shares traded. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 32.56% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 09/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s Page Buys Shs; 30/05/2018 – Muni Bonds a Buy as Ratios Set to Fall, Says Eaton Vance’s Patel; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Notification; 21/05/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Barton Says Investors Need to Focus on Fundamentals (Video); 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 02/05/2018 – Pierric G. Senay Joins Eaton Vance Corp. as Treasurer and Director of Investor Relations; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Rev $414.3M; 26/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Municipal Closed-End Funds Announce Proposed Mergers; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q EPS 78c

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, down from 222,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $40.69. About 2.22 million shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 16.47% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 05/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s hedge fund empire crumbles in less than 3 years from public wrong-way bets on Herbalife, Chipotle; 27/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Extension of Its Tender Offer for Common Shrs; 01/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Recognized as One of Forbes Magazine’s Best Employers; 21/03/2018 – Herbalife Announces Pricing of $550 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Note Offering; 25/05/2018 – Carl C. Icahn Issues Statement Regarding Herbalife; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Herbalife Nutrition Otlk To Stable From Negative; 25/05/2018 – Carl Icahn Sells About $550 Million of His Herbalife Stake; 27/04/2018 – HERBALIFE EXTENDS TENDER OFFER EXPIRATION TO 5:00 P.M MAY 24; 21/03/2018 – Top Global Herbalife Distributors Gather for Annual Leadership Conference, Participation in Education & Training to Further; 22/03/2018 – Fun interview with @mcelarier on shorting in today’s environment. She’s finally forgiven me for going long $HLF back in the day

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 28,172 shares to 101,586 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 67,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 489,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold EV shares while 90 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 80.22 million shares or 2.56% less from 82.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 1.12M shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co owns 22,223 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability holds 291,971 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cadence Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Piedmont Investment Advsrs invested in 11,293 shares. Regions Corp, Alabama-based fund reported 16,510 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Montag A & Assocs reported 28,335 shares. Westpac Corporation holds 7,577 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambridge invested in 11,361 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mngmt stated it has 43,391 shares. Grimes & has 172,720 shares. Howland Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Fincl Bank Of Mellon reported 1.62 million shares.

Analysts await Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 4.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.82 per share. EV’s profit will be $98.47 million for 12.81 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Vance Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.37% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 6.25% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HLF’s profit will be $113.36 million for 13.56 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Co has 1.31% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.28% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 10,872 shares. Swiss Financial Bank invested in 0.01% or 199,172 shares. Victory Cap Management owns 0.01% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 86,060 shares. Moreover, Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 20,417 shares. Strs Ohio holds 6,793 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 450 were reported by Salem Counselors. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 391,565 shares. Amp Cap Investors accumulated 10,476 shares or 0% of the stock. Verition Fund Limited Company owns 7,348 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Route One LP stated it has 2.67% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Ubs Oconnor Llc invested in 0% or 250,000 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 1,755 shares.

