Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Shareholder Antipodean Advisors Has Cut Holding by $1.14 Million as Share Value Declined; As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Share Price Rose, Tiger Legatus Capital Management Lifted by $5.04 Million Its Holding

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, down from 222,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $42.99. About 1.13M shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 16.47% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 30/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SAYS 49.7M SHRS TENDERED IN OFFER; 17/05/2018 – Herbalife Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/03/2018 – Herbalife Announces Pricing of $550 M Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Note Offering; 23/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Renews Partnership As Official Nutrition Sponsor Of Cristiano Ronaldo; 01/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Recognized as One of Forbes Magazine’s Best Employers; 22/03/2018 – Fun interview with @mcelarier on shorting in today’s environment. She’s finally forgiven me for going long $HLF back in the day; 09/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Congratulates 2018 ProActive Combine Athletes For Their Commitment To Nutrition, And Peak Sports; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Buys New 1.2% Position in Herbalife; 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now that risk of Ackman bashing is over; 21/03/2018 – Top Global Herbalife Distributors Gather for Annual Leadership Conference, Participation in Education & Training to Further

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $58.02. About 741,947 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 06/03/2018 Esposito Securities Switches to SS&C’s MarketTrader; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Rev $421.9M; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 17/05/2018 – PR Mortgage & Investments Selects SS&C Precision LM to Support Its Agency Lending Operations; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – OTHER PARTY IS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.75% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Moreover, Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). The California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 175,032 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Yhb Invest Inc reported 0.03% stake. Southpoint Capital Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 8.11% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 436,300 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability owns 42 shares. Geode Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 2.32M shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd owns 0.03% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 9,600 shares. Proshare Ltd reported 9,822 shares.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SS&C declares $0.10 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SS&C Technologies Holdings Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SS&C Technologies Reports Q1 2019 Earnings Results – PRNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 6.25% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HLF’s profit will be $113.36 million for 14.33 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark reported 4,234 shares. Asset Management holds 0.01% or 3,850 shares. Jennison Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 31,839 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Co has 0.05% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Victory Capital Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 86,060 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 0.29% or 3.34M shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.55% stake. Deccan Value Ltd Partnership invested 24.36% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 192,210 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 8 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 54 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Lc holds 8.56M shares. The New York-based Coatue Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Oberndorf William E has 17,635 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

More notable recent Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q1 Earnings Preview For Herbalife – Benzinga” on May 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Investor Call – Business Wire” published on April 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tracking Carl Icahn’s Portfolio – Q1 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Former Herbalife CEO Returns To Post After Goudis Resigns Over Unspecified Comments – Benzinga” published on January 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Icahn Won Big On Herbalife. But Now What – Where’s The Exit? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 07, 2018.