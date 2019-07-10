Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Position Has Boosted by Gsa Capital Partners Llp; Pg&E (PCG) Holder Silver Point Capital LP Upped Position by $206.24 Million

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 129.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 45,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 80,478 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, up from 35,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $41.84. About 3.72 million shares traded or 61.87% up from the average. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 16.47% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 29/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SIGNS LA GALAXY’S JONATHAN DOS SANTOS TO A MULTI-YEAR SPORTS NUTRITION SPONSORSHIP; 18/04/2018 – Herbalife Tender Offer Per-Share Price Will Range From $98 to $108; 25/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s bet against Herbalife was ‘dangerous,’ CNBC’s Scott Wapner says; 21/03/2018 – Top Global Herbalife Distributors Gather for Annual Leadership Conference, Participation in Education & Training to Further; 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS SELF-TENDER OFFER AT $98.00-$108.00/SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Congratulates 2018 ProActive Combine Athletes For Their Commitment To Nutrition, And Peak Sports Performance; 27/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Extension of Its Tender Offer for Common Shrs; 16/05/2018 – HERBALIFE: ADJUSTED PRICE RANGE OF DUTCH AUCTION TENDER $49-$54; 25/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN – GIVEN THAT HERBALIFE INVESTMENT HAS BECOME OUTSIZED POSITION, IT IS ONLY “PRUDENT” FOR IEP TO REDUCE EXPOSURE – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – Icahn to trim stake in nutrition group Herbalife

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 13.46M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62 million, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.89. About 7.99 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E TO SPEND $700M ON ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/25/2018 12:43 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 09:43 AM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California’s Fire Liability Law; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -TAKING ACTION TO PASS ALONG APPROXIMATELY $450 MLN IN ANNUAL TAX SAVINGS TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS NOT PROVIDING EPS GUIDANCE ON N. CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Extreme Weather Driven By Climate Change Has Caused Unprecedented Wildfires, Creating a ‘New Normal’ for Californi

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $987.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smart Global Hldgs Inc by 19,276 shares to 25,100 shares, valued at $482,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wideopenwest Inc by 41,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,565 shares, and cut its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanseatic Ser holds 0.1% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) or 1,738 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership owns 275 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Com holds 532,804 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 8 shares or 0% of the stock. Element Management Ltd holds 0.1% or 59,516 shares. Aqr Management has 0% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Los Angeles Capital Equity Inc invested in 0.02% or 61,520 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.01% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) or 5.64 million shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership holds 392,007 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Omers Administration Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). 32,800 were reported by Numerixs Invest Technology Inc. 2.99 million are owned by Arrowstreet Partnership. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 0.01% or 1.24 million shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company reported 280 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Nomura accumulated 0.85% or 11.19M shares. 10,100 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Management. Eminence Ltd Partnership holds 1.52% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 5.74M shares. Mechanics Savings Bank Trust Department reported 17,255 shares. Allstate owns 37,289 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Newtyn Ltd Llc invested in 4.85 million shares or 16.31% of the stock. 683 Cap Management Limited Liability Co owns 2.59M shares or 4.18% of their US portfolio. Oakworth Capital, Alabama-based fund reported 100 shares. Comerica Bankshares reported 22,947 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt reported 8,600 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). North Star Inv Management Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, Serengeti Asset Lp has 2.46% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 800,000 shares. D E Shaw And Inc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).