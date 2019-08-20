Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Market Valuation Declined While Antipodean Advisors Has Lowered Its Position by $1.14 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose While Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Upped Holding by $7.28 Million

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, down from 222,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.44. About 1.11 million shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 30/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Final Results of Self-Tender Offer; 16/05/2018 – HERBALIFE: ADJUSTED PRICE RANGE OF DUTCH AUCTION TENDER $49-$54; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife Ltd. Announces Strategic Name Change to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Reflecting its Leadership as a Premier Global Nutrition Company; 17/05/2018 – Herbalife Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 01/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Recognized as One of Forbes Magazine’s Best Employers; 25/05/2018 – Carl Icahn Sells About $550 Million of His Herbalife Stake; 05/04/2018 – @John_Hempton @jtepper2 We stand fully by our work on Herbalife. It was solid and accurate. Fundamental stock calls are your space. What we don’t respect is having our process wrongly attacked one day (as you did with Herbalife) while the critic stays silent later (which you did with Valeant); 25/04/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SAYS ELECTED NICHOLAS GRAZIANO, ALAN LEFEVRE, JUAN MIGUEL MENDOZA, AND MARGARITA PALAU-HERNANDEZ TO ITS BOARD; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Captrust Finance Advsr has 0% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Jefferies Grp Ltd owns 20,417 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 9,286 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). 22,605 are held by Cadence Mgmt Limited Com. Stevens Mngmt LP reported 60,812 shares stake. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc invested in 7,348 shares. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.08% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Eqis Capital Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). 354 are owned by Glenmede Na. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 154,715 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Earnest Prns stated it has 76 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Llc has 0% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Icahn Carl C holds 7.74% or 35.23 million shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz stated it has 0.04% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).