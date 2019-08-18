Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Holder Nuveen Asset Management Has Raised Stake by $8.41 Million; Cibc World Markets Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD) Cut by $51.12 Million

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 70.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 786,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 326,027 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.20 million, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 5.64M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 26/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [ERRATA] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-26; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Descovy Advances: HIV; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT FILGOTINIB PHASE 2 STUDY RESULTS; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration to Identify and Understand Immunological and Molecular Drivers of; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – THERE WERE NO CASES OF OPPORTUNISTIC INFECTION, TUBERCULOSIS, THROMBOEMBOLISM, OR MALIGNANCY IN TRIAL; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Complera Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Triumeq Advances: HIV; 23/04/2018 – Gilead Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 43.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 161,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The institutional investor held 537,219 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.47M, up from 375,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.87% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.48. About 1.05M shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 07/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $114; 09/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Congratulates 2018 ProActive Combine Athletes For Their Commitment To Nutrition, And Peak Sports Performance; 25/05/2018 – Icahn to trim stake in nutrition group Herbalife; 16/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition: Adjustment to Reflect Recently Implemented Two-For-One Stk Split; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 08/05/2018 – Herbalife Receives Globoforce’s Accelerate Award at WorkHuman 2018; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition 1Q Net $82.1M; 25/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s bet against Herbalife was ‘dangerous,’ CNBC’s Scott Wapner says; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife: Ticker Symbol Will Remain HLF; 09/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Congratulates 2018 ProActive Combine Athletes For Their Commitment To Nutrition, And Peak Sports

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia Comm accumulated 25,172 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Freestone Cap Limited Co invested in 0.92% or 237,707 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 2.14M shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Williams Jones & Assoc Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 5,611 shares. Principal Fincl Inc accumulated 1.87M shares. New York-based Permanens Capital LP has invested 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) holds 0.1% or 14,464 shares. Artemis Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.2% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). De Burlo holds 17,290 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 30,738 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advisors holds 181,968 shares. Td Capital Lc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 360 shares. Riverhead Management Lc holds 102,664 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Llc holds 8,292 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability Corp invested in 54,524 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (Put) by 153,200 shares to 180,800 shares, valued at $7.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smucker J M Co Com New (NYSE:SJM) by 40,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc Com (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment invested in 0.02% or 691,837 shares. Cibc World Mkts invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). California-based Oberndorf William E has invested 0.51% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). 59,516 were reported by Element Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd invested in 532,804 shares. Us Savings Bank De invested in 0% or 1,774 shares. Voya Ltd invested in 0% or 23,239 shares. Trexquant Invest LP has 25,774 shares. Stifel Corporation holds 0% or 16,449 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Service Co Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 17,594 shares. Loomis Sayles & Com Limited Partnership has 275 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Aristeia Limited Com has invested 0.1% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). World Asset Management Inc stated it has 3,850 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) or 154,715 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 1,755 shares in its portfolio.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5,869 shares to 28,171 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 69,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86M shares, and cut its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

