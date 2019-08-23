Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Holder Aristeia Capital Boosted Its Holding; Rockshelter Capital Management Has Lifted Bank Of America (BAC) Stake by $848,016

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 6,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 32,948 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 26,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $35.33. About 642,401 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 18/04/2018 – Herbalife Tender Offer Per-Share Price Will Range From $98 to $108; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife Ltd. Announces Strategic Name Change to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Reflecting its Leadership as a Premier Global Nutrition Company; 25/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s bet against Herbalife was ‘dangerous,’ CNBC’s Scott Wapner says; 30/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Final Results of Self-Tender Offer; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.33 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Congratulates 2018 ProActive Combine Athletes For Their Commitment To Nutrition, And Peak Sports; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife: Cozza Has Served Since 2013 as a Representative of Icahn Enterprises; 25/05/2018 – Icahn to Sell Quarter of His Stake in Herbalife in Re-Balancing; 21/03/2018 – Herbalife Announces Pricing of $550 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Note Offering; 06/03/2018 Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now the risk of Ackman bashing it is over

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 31,408 shares as the company's stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 225,655 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, up from 194,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $26.69. About 53.82M shares traded or 4.20% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss National Bank & Trust owns 0.01% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 199,172 shares. Fred Alger Management accumulated 230 shares. Gideon Capital Advsr owns 13,087 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Lc has 0% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Mackenzie Corp has invested 0.02% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). 246,468 are owned by Federated Invsts Pa. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 0.08% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 391,565 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 946,098 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Com owns 0% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 2,910 shares. Walleye Trading holds 315,701 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 11,752 are held by Envestnet Asset Management. 22,552 are held by Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co. 62,989 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Citigroup Inc invested in 239,421 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79 billion and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 500,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $43.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 996,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.61 million shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

More notable recent Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Herbalife Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on February 18, 2019

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00 million and $288.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications by 6,398 shares to 20,085 shares, valued at $6.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,058 shares, and cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc has 0.26% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.49% or 4.45M shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Liability Company owns 9,570 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Grp Incorporated Ltd Co has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). National Bank Hapoalim Bm invested in 0.18% or 26,539 shares. Signature & Limited Liability Company reported 8,685 shares. The New Jersey-based Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.98% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). B T Dba Alpha holds 105,502 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Lansdowne Prtn (Uk) Llp owns 9.71 million shares. The New York-based Gm Advisory Group Inc Inc has invested 0.34% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Coldstream Capital Mgmt has invested 0.4% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Finance In owns 2,283 shares. Cls Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pathstone Family Office reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com" on August 14, 2019