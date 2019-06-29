Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Holder Antipodean Advisors Trimmed Holding by $1.14 Million; Och (OZM) Holder Caz Investments LP Decreased Holding

Caz Investments Lp decreased its stake in Och (OZM) by 95.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp sold 238,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183,000, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Och for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.15% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $22.96. About 2.31M shares traded or 1128.53% up from the average. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) has declined 5.24% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OZM News: 14/03/2018 Och-Ziff to Shutter European Hedge Fund as New CEO Shifts Focus; 17/04/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT), OCH-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (OZM) And Others; 03/04/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GROUP – AS OF APRIL 1, ESTIMATED UNAUDITED AMOUNT OF AUM ABOUT $32.3 BLN, DECREASE OF ABOUT $1.0 BLN SINCE MARCH 1, 2018; 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF 1Q ADJ DISTRIBUTABLE EPS 8C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Och-Ziff Capital Management Group L, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OZM); 05/04/2018 – U.S. JUDGE HOLDS OUT PROSPECT OF SCUTTLING OCH-ZIFF PLEA DEAL; 02/05/2018 – Och-Ziff Capital Mgmt Cuts Dividend to 2c Vs. 7c; 10/04/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS ON APRIL 10, CO & UNITS ENTERED INTO A SENIOR SECURED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF 1Q NET OUTFLOWS $2.4B; 05/04/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL ARRANGES $100M REVOLVING FACILITY

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, down from 222,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.76. About 2.75M shares traded or 25.91% up from the average. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 16.47% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 25/05/2018 – Carl Icahn Sells About $550 Million of His Herbalife Stake; 09/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Congratulates 2018 ProActive Combine Athletes For Their Commitment To Nutrition, And Peak Sports; 16/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – CASH PURCHASE PRICE IN TENDER OFFER SHALL NOT BE GREATER THAN $54.00 NOR LESS THAN $49.00 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS PRICING OF $550M OF CONV SR NOTE OFFERING; 25/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN SAYS “BELIEVE HERBALIFE’S BUSINESS IS STABLE, THE SHORT-SELLERS HAVE LARGELY EXITED, AND THE COMPANY IS WELL-POSITIONED FOR THE FUTURE”; 18/04/2018 – Herbalife Tender Offer Per-Share Price Will Range From $98 to $108; 29/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SIGNS LA GALAXY’S JONATHAN DOS SANTOS TO A MULTI-YEAR SPORTS NUTRITION SPONSORSHIP; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – CONVERTIBLE NOTES WILL PAY INTEREST SEMIANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 2.625% PER ANNUM; 25/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Preliminary Results of Self-Tender Offer; 24/04/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – ANNOUNCED ITS NAME CHANGE TO “HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.”, AS APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS AT ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 6.25% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HLF’s profit will be $113.36 million for 14.25 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 120.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.1 per share. OZM’s profit will be $10.95 million for 26.09 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold OZM shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 11,300 shares or 99.98% less from 68.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Knott David M owns 200 shares. Caz Invests Lp holds 11,100 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio.