Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Holder Antipodean Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake as Share Price Declined; Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Shareholder Cardinal Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $2.53 Million as Stock Value Rose

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 84,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 3.19M shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.57 million, up from 3.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Silgan Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $29.47. About 193,381 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 9.87% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P: Silgan Holdings Outlook Reflects Improving Operating Performance; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Confirms Year Outlook; 16/03/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC – WILL FUND THE REDEMPTION WITH REVOLVING LOAN BORROWINGS UNDER ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q EPS 41c; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Silgan Holdings Outlook To Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Silgan; 30/05/2018 – Silgan Announces Completion of Amendment to Senior Secured Credit Facility; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.03 TO $2.13; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.26% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $37.35. About 756,493 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Herbalife Announces Pricing of $550 M Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Note Offering; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Believe Herbalife Well-Positioned for Future; 26/03/2018 – Left has been a frequent critic of Shopify, telling clients in October that the company was “dirtier than Herbalife.”; 27/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Extension of Its Tender Offer for Common Shrs; 25/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION: ABOUT 49.7M SHRS TENDERED; 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS SELF-TENDER OFFER AT $98.00-$108.00/SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife: Graziano Is a Portfolio Manager of Icahn Capital; 05/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s hedge fund empire crumbles in less than 3 years from public wrong-way bets on Herbalife, Chipotle; 09/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Congratulates 2018 ProActive Combine Athletes For Their Commitment To Nutrition, And Peak Sports Performance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold SLGN shares while 61 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 69.79 million shares or 1.18% less from 70.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 156,030 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has 0% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 312 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp holds 0.15% or 44,069 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 3,882 shares. Moreover, Gw Henssler & Associates has 0.03% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Sei Invests Com holds 306,506 shares. Qs Limited Liability Com stated it has 16,814 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York owns 23,521 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.03% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Texas-based Utd Automobile Association has invested 0% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Wellington Mgmt Group Llp has 0.02% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 465,722 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sterling Limited Liability Co, North Carolina-based fund reported 75,790 shares.

More notable recent Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Silgan to Release Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Results on October 23, 2019 – Business Wire” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Up 22% YTD: What’s Driving the Stock? – Zacks.com” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hostess Brands Inc by 116,310 shares to 5.30M shares, valued at $76.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Community Healthcare Tr Inc by 70,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.74 per share. HLF’s profit will be $90.41M for 14.59 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Herbalife Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Herbalife Nutrition Boosts Herbalife24® Sports Product Line to Advance Everyday Athletes’ Workout – Business Wire” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Trading At A 33% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Earnings Signify the End of the Rally in Herbalife Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “15 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.