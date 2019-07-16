Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) EPS Estimated At $0.75; Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Shorts Decreased By 10.74%

Analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report $0.75 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 6.25% from last quarter’s $0.8 EPS. HLF’s profit would be $113.36M giving it 13.56 P/E if the $0.75 EPS is correct. After having $0.66 EPS previously, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s analysts see 13.64% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $40.69. About 2.22 million shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 16.47% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 29/05/2018 – RT @PlainSite: Today, we are pleased to release our second Reality Check report: Herbalife Nutrition, Ltd; 24/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS STRATEGIC NAME CHANGE TO HERBALIFE NUTRITION; 27/04/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – EXTENDING EXPIRATION TIME OF TENDER OFFER FROM MAY 16, 2018 TO MAY 24, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife: Cozza Has Served Since 2013 as a Representative of Icahn Enterprises; 25/05/2018 – Icahn to Sell Quarter of His Stake in Herbalife in Re-Balancing; 20/04/2018 – Herbalife prepared a ‘secret dossier’ on Bill Ackman as it geared up for fight with activist; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife Ltd. Announces Strategic Name Change to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Reflecting its Leadership as a Premier Global; 25/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION: ABOUT 49.7M SHRS TENDERED; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife: Nicholas Graziano, Alan LeFevre, Juan Miguel Mendoza, Margarita Palau-Hernandez Joining Boar; 23/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Renews Partnership As Official Nutrition Sponsor Of Cristiano Ronaldo

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) had a decrease of 10.74% in short interest. HOPE’s SI was 5.43 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.74% from 6.09 million shares previously. With 974,000 avg volume, 6 days are for Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)’s short sellers to cover HOPE’s short positions. The SI to Hope Bancorp Inc’s float is 4.51%. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $13.76. About 423,999 shares traded. Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) has declined 24.28% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HOPE News: 07/05/2018 – Hope Bancorp Announces Proposed $200 M Convertible Notes Offering and Authorization of $100 M Shr Repurchase; 07/05/2018 – HOPE BANCORP INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 15, 2038; 07/05/2018 – HOPE BANCORP REPORTS PROPOSED $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 17/04/2018 – Hope Bancorp Reports Record Net Income of $51.2 Million and EPS of $0.38 for 2018 First Quarter; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hope Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOPE); 17/04/2018 – HOPE BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $120.1 MLN VS $114.9 MLN; 08/05/2018 – HOPE BANCORP- INITIAL CONVERSION RATE FOR NOTES IS EQUIVALENT TO INITIAL CONVERSION PRICE OF $22.18/SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Hope Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.13 Per Share; 17/04/2018 – HOPE BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 38C; 08/05/2018 – Hope Bancorp Prices $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Bank of Hope that provides commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.74 billion. The firm offers deposits comprising personal and business checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 9.84 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, which consist of working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business related financing needs; commercial real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as auto, home equity, single-family mortgage, and signature loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.08% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability accumulated 0.13% or 315,701 shares. 63,143 were accumulated by Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com. Omers Administration reported 0.03% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 8 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 769,996 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Regions Fincl invested in 0% or 168 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn has 79,116 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 23,239 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.02% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Voloridge Inv Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,600 shares. 166,728 are held by Sei Investments. Stifel Fincl holds 16,449 shares. First Republic Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Route One Inv L P holds 2.11M shares or 2.67% of its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Herbalife (NYSE:HLF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Herbalife had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Pivotal Research on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. The stock of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) earned “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”.

Herbalife Ltd., a nutrition company, develops and sells weight management, healthy meals and snacks, sports and fitness, energy and targeted nutritional products, and personal care products. The company has market cap of $6.15 billion. It offers science products in four principal categories, including weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It has a 19.41 P/E ratio. The company's weight management product portfolio includes meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products comprise dietary and nutritional supplements containing herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; and outer nutrition products consist of facial skin, body, and hair care products.