Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Personal Products company, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.8% of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.14% of all Personal Products’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.00% of all Personal Products companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. 0.00% -43.10% 11.40% Industry Average 9.56% 24.82% 10.02%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. N/A 50 22.03 Industry Average 1.71B 17.93B 21.52

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 2.00 2.38 2.17 2.38

$70 is the consensus price target of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., with a potential upside of 68.43%. As a group, Personal Products companies have a potential upside of 40.94%. Based on the data shown earlier, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. -5.9% -11.14% -20.33% -15.09% -16.47% -21.24% Industry Average 4.10% 6.24% 12.60% 26.53% 36.79% 32.79%

For the past year Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has -21.24% weaker performance while Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s competitors have 32.79% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. are 1.2 and 0.9. Competitively, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s peers have 2.15 and 1.62 for Current and Quick Ratio. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.34 shows that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is 66.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s peers have beta of 0.84 which is 15.68% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s peers beat Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Ltd., a nutrition company, develops and sells weight management, healthy meals and snacks, sports and fitness, energy and targeted nutritional products, and personal care products. It offers science-based products in four principal categories, including weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. The companyÂ’s weight management product portfolio includes meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products comprise dietary and nutritional supplements containing herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; and outer nutrition products consist of facial skin, body, and hair care products. It also provides literature, promotional, and other materials, including start-up kits, sales tools, and educational materials. The company offers its products through retail stores, sales representatives, sales officers, and independent service providers. It operates in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.