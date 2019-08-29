Herbalife LTD (HLF) Holder Route One Investment Company LP Has Trimmed Position by $95.46 Million; Victory Capital Management Has Boosted Marten Trans LTD (MRTN) Stake by $2.22 Million

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased its stake in Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) by 46.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp sold 1.84 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 2.11M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.78M, down from 3.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Herbalife Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.78. About 633,576 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 16, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $114; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Exceeds First Quarter Net Sales Guidance; Exceeds High End of Reported and Adjusted1 Diluted EPS Guidance by $0.18 and $0.30, Respectively; Raises Full Year 2018 Guidance; 16/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition: Adjustment to Reflect Recently Implemented Two-For-One Stk Split; 09/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Congratulates 2018 ProActive Combine Athletes For Their Commitment To Nutrition, And Peak Sports; 29/05/2018 – RT @PlainSite: Today, we are pleased to release our second Reality Check report: Herbalife Nutrition, Ltd; 05/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s hedge fund empire crumbles in less than 3 years from public wrong-way bets on Herbalife, Chipotle; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Herbalife Investment Has Become Outsized Position

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Marten Trans Ltd (MRTN) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 130,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 2.22M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.58 million, up from 2.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marten Trans Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $19.43. About 49,006 shares traded. Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) has declined 4.20% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTN News: 07/03/2018 – Marten Transport Declares Dividend of 2.5c; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Rev $187M; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q EPS 19c; 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q OPER REV. $187.0M, EST. $188.5M; 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q EPS 19C, EST. 19C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Marten Transport Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTN); 07/03/2018 Marten Transport Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Marten Transport Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Net $10.3M

