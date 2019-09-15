Herald Investment Management LTD Trimmed Holding in Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) as Stock Price Declined; Conocophillips (COP) Stake Raised by South Street Advisors Llc

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The institutional investor held 357,206 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.83 million, down from 365,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $34.08. About 92,796 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500.

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 8,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 147,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.03 million, up from 139,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $57.34. About 7.21M shares traded or 17.52% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 25/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS-RULING IN RESPONSE TO EXPROPRIATION OF CO’S INVESTMENTS IN HAMACA & PETROZUATA HEAVY CRUDE OIL PROJECTS IN 2007, OTHER FISCAL MEASURES; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-PDVSA to shut Curacao refinery amid fight with Conoco; 06/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips CEO on OPEC Cuts, U.S. Tariffs, Shale Industry (Video); 10/05/2018 – Venezuela rejects Conoco seizures, suggests PDVSA ready to pay award; 06/05/2018 – Lee Saks: PDVSA DIVERTING OIL TANKERS AWAY FROM THE CARIBBEAN TO AVOID FURTHER RETENTION OF ITS OIL BY CONOCOPHILLIPS -SOURCE:; 27/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $56; 08/05/2018 – STATE-RUN PDVSA DIVERTED FROM CURACAO TO VENEZUELA A TANKER BRINGING IMPORTED CRUDE -SHIPPER, REUTERS DATA; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SEEKING ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS AGAINST PDVSA PDVSA.UL IN UNITED STATES, ASIA AND CARIBBEAN; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS “DEEPLY ANALYZING” INTERNATIONAL RULING TO PAY CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N $2 BLN AWARD OVER NATIONALIZATION WITH VIEW TO APPEAL; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS PREPARING TO LAUNCH SALE OF NORTH SEA ASSETS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Corp Il has invested 0.16% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Kanawha Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 20,145 shares. D E Shaw & owns 0.99% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 12.98M shares. Ci Invs has invested 0.08% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). The California-based Franklin Resource has invested 0.01% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Advisor Partners Ltd Llc has 0.28% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp accumulated 4,411 shares. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Limited Company has invested 0.22% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Dumont Blake Advsr Ltd Com reported 10,568 shares. Alyeska Invest Grp Limited Partnership reported 787,180 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt holds 0% or 3,847 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Communications holds 0.3% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 33,820 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar reported 0.01% stake. Wedgewood Investors Pa invested in 9,065 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 58,066 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54 million and $335.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH) by 141,743 shares to 15,545 shares, valued at $400,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 17,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,747 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 54.76% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.84 per share. SIMO’s profit will be $13.75 million for 22.42 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality.

