Herald Investment Management LTD Position in Bottomline Technologies De (EPAY) Raised as Market Valuation Declined; Hilltop Holdings Lifted Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $5.65 Million as Shares Rose

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 260.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 28,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 39,679 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.85M, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $6.02 during the last trading session, reaching $226.84. About 25.25M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 21/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS MULTIPLE SERVICES MAY BE UNAVAILABLE ON MAINTENANCE; 04/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The YouTube HQ shooter was apparently upset about YouTube’s new rules Plus, Spotify’s unusual IPO led to a $27 billion valuation, Apple hires Google’s AI head, and “2001: A Space Odyssey” turns 50; 26/03/2018 – Apple: A Look at Its Moves in Digital Television — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – FRENCH FINMIN SAYS WILL TAKE APPLE, GOOGLE TO COURT OVER ABUSIVE COMMERCIAL PRACTICES; 24/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, inc. announces the partnering with Southern Eagle Distributing, Inc. to re-introduce Apple Rush 100% sp; 23/05/2018 – Apple hasn’t opted to switch Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to a subscription model even though investors are paying up for that type of business; 27/04/2018 – Chinese tariffs could raise the cost of phones, computers and other components, and many of Apple’s products are made in China. This could cause disruptions to the supply chain or other penalties such as boycotts; 04/05/2018 – Buffett lifts stake to $44bn in ‘unbelievable Apple’; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones

Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies De Inc (EPAY) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 148,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59M, up from 128,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies De Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.37. About 117,474 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Castleark Management Ltd Llc holds 1.46% or 192,160 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 1.77% or 688,889 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability has 3.73% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 53,300 shares. Fiduciary Trust holds 3.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 587,750 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Com reported 13,605 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Ltd Liability owns 646,559 shares. Oakwood Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Ca stated it has 55,610 shares or 4.72% of all its holdings. Omers Administration owns 38,800 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Wallace Mgmt Inc holds 2,416 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management holds 0.04% or 1,995 shares. A D Beadell Counsel reported 1.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 79,419 are owned by Riverpark Capital Management Limited Liability Company. Thompson Invest Mngmt holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,385 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Com Il holds 382,864 shares or 2.6% of its portfolio.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $471.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacer Fds Tr by 39,574 shares to 16,432 shares, valued at $503,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exchange Traded Concepts Tr (YYY) by 21,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,398 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $359.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 8,000 shares to 357,206 shares, valued at $15.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Descartes Systems Group Inc/The (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 21,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456,300 shares, and cut its stake in Alteryx Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EPAY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.80 million shares or 0.91% less from 38.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 245,259 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 31,921 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Assocs holds 0% or 13,000 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Cornercap Investment Counsel has 0.14% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md accumulated 22,604 shares. Strs Ohio holds 90,000 shares. Moreover, Amer Intll has 0.01% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Ls Advsr Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Capital Inc owns 36,745 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.08% or 8,939 shares. Principal Gru Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 303,329 shares. Teton holds 0.07% or 16,600 shares. 5,560 were reported by Proshare Advsr Limited Company. Envestnet Asset Management has 38,208 shares.