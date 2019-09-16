Herald Investment Management LTD Lowered Its Position in Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) as Stock Declined; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Shareholder Harris Associates LP Has Raised Stake by $3.67 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The institutional investor held 357,206 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.83 million, down from 365,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 236,858 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION PRELIM 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN IN UPPER HALF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $550 MLN TO $576 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q Adj EPS 71c

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 140,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 32.29M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $871.40 million, up from 32.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.04. About 1.97M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 16,600 shares to 412,823 shares, valued at $34.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 4.05 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 398,576 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).