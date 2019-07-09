Herald Investment Management LTD Lowered Its Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Stake by $835,440; As Wix Com LTD (WIX) Share Value Rose, Aristeia Capital Has Upped Its Stake by $1.57 Million

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 7,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 192,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.75 million, down from 199,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $110.86. About 343,004 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 38.51% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO USE UNIVERSAL PROXY CARDS; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2Q View To Rev $260M-$270M; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Shareholders; 22/05/2018 – Vault Systems Selects Mellanox and Cumulus Networks to Build a Secure, Scalable, High Performance OpenStack Cloud; 19/03/2018 – Starboard Comments on Mellanox’s Decision to Delay the 2018 Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video Streaming Platform; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD COMMENTS ON MELLANOX’S DECISION TO DELAY ANNUAL MTG; 15/03/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES RESPONDS TO STARBOARD VALUE – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES 2Q REV. $255M TO $265M, EST. $250.8M; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS 2Q & FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,800 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76M, up from 67,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $144.28. About 155,971 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covey Advsrs Llc owns 24,081 shares or 3.92% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 257,936 shares stake. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2,271 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 29,056 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 8,131 shares. Pier Capital Limited reported 62,100 shares. Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 13,308 shares. Grandeur Peak Global Limited Liability Company stated it has 312,546 shares or 4.28% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 34,289 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Next Century Growth holds 1.45% or 89,766 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 14 shares. Barclays Public Limited accumulated 126,432 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lazard Asset Llc invested in 0.01% or 56,420 shares. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Synovus Financial reported 19 shares.

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79B and $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn) by 5.00M shares to 9.00M shares, valued at $10.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 996,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.61 million shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $393.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in One Stop Systems Inc by 200,000 shares to 380,000 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli & Invest Advisers stated it has 2.53% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corp reported 122,496 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corp has 223,597 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Whittier Of Nevada reported 0% stake. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 65 shares. Hl Fin Limited Company invested 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Menta Cap Limited Liability Com has 0.5% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Massachusetts-based Highvista Strategies Limited Company has invested 2.22% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Nomura Inc, Japan-based fund reported 2,406 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 42,600 shares. Tygh Cap Management Incorporated stated it has 48,058 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles & Communications LP invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Intrust Bank & Trust Na invested in 3,313 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 12.62% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $64.07M for 23.89 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.87% EPS growth.