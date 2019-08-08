Herald Investment Management LTD Lowered Attunity LTD (ATTU) Stake by $920,000; Alta Capital Management Lifted Its Stake in Int’l Business Machines (IBM) by $326,556

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Int’l Business Machines (IBM) by 25.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 2,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,227 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 8,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Int’l Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $139.11. About 5.62 million shares traded or 54.40% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re DEF14A; 17/04/2018 – IBM: Tax Charge Is in Addition to Provisional $5.5 Billion Reported in 4Q; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/05/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH IN PARIS: LIVE; 29/03/2018 – IBM: National reports coming in that IBM is doing major employee cuts throughout company. Anybody know if anything is happening in #rochmn?; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: Breaking down IBM’s first-quarter results; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Rang; 20/03/2018 – INDATA SA IDTA.WA – IBM GLOBAL FINANCING POLSKA REQUESTS CO TO PAY LIABILITY AS ITS UNIT’S GUARANTOR WITHIN 7 DAYS

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 954,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.37M, down from 994,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.40 million market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 03/05/2018 – Attunity Reports First Quarter 2018; 45% License Revenue Growth; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 03/05/2018 – Attunity Sees FY Rev $75M-$78M; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 6 PCT AND 10 PCT FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Attunity to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2018; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-million Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q EPS 1c; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-M Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $75 AND $78 MLN FOR 2018; 16/04/2018 Attunity and ING Join ODPi To Further Open Big Data Ecosystem

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $393.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in One Stop Systems Inc by 200,000 shares to 380,000 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold ATTU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.79 million shares or 1.98% more from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) or 46,738 shares. Herald Inv Management Ltd invested 5.69% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 110,000 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt holds 98,844 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Ltd owns 24,186 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability holds 131 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dupont Management has 191,900 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 259,996 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey Wright & Associate has 524 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company has 0% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Alpine Global Management Ltd has 65,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc stated it has 0% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Renaissance Tech Lc invested in 173,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Voloridge Inv Ltd Company holds 0.02% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) or 22,143 shares.

More notable recent Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Attunity Ltd. (ATTU) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ATTU Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Attunity: A Micro Cap Buy For Patient Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: 9 New Deals Worth Over $100 Billion Announced Last Week – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Enhance Your Gains With These 5 Best Profitable Stocks – Nasdaq” published on September 18, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Research Coverage Highlights Innovative Industrial Properties, Attunity, TransAlta, Independence Holding, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, and Majesco â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 313,482 shares to 3,519 shares, valued at $201,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,933 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Port Report: Shipping Lines, Ports Pledge Support To Blockchain Group – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Costco, DuPont, IBM, Merck And More – Benzinga” published on July 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Microsoft Results Have Market Feeling Better About Earnings Season – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IBM Sees Red Hat Accelerating Growth, but Earnings Will Take a Hit This Year – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Stockâ€™s Purchase of Red Hat Opens to Skeptical Reviews – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Lc invested in 0.03% or 37,000 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel invested in 21,264 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Estabrook, a New York-based fund reported 72,346 shares. Blue Edge Cap has 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Schaller Inv Group holds 4.79% or 45,872 shares in its portfolio. Old Point Financial N A accumulated 11,010 shares. Parametric Ltd Llc reported 3.24 million shares stake. D Scott Neal invested in 0.17% or 2,260 shares. Everett Harris Company Ca holds 0.04% or 9,591 shares. Nomura Holding accumulated 69,010 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.43% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 136,480 shares. Virginia-based Toth Fin Advisory has invested 0.28% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Glenview Fincl Bank Dept holds 5,515 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Cadence Commercial Bank Na has 12,397 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 20,925 shares.