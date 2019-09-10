Herald Investment Management LTD Holding in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Lowered as Shares Declined; Workday (WDAY) Stock Price Declined While Winslow Capital Management Lifted Its Stake

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 7,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 192,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.75 million, down from 199,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $109.52. About 158,509 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES QUARTERLY REVENUE $255 MLN TO $265 MLN; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q REV. $251.0M, EST. $244.8M; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Shareholders; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – StorONE Partners with Mellanox to Create the Industry’s First Wire-Speed TRU Storage Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Hldrs Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS 2Q & FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68%-69%

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 232,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 648,625 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.09 million, up from 416,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $172.6. About 1.32M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $393.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in One Stop Systems Inc by 200,000 shares to 380,000 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $84.57 million for 17.33 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Nvidia-Mellanox Deal: Expected Annualized Return Of 21.06% – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mellanox Introduces New LinkX® 200G & 400G Cables & Transceivers at CIOE, Shenzhen, China and ECOC, Dublin, Ireland 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NVIDIA Outbids Intel & Xilinx to Acquire Mellanox for $6.9B – Nasdaq” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “What the Suddenly Shaky Mellanox Deal Means for Nvidia Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mellanox Introduces Revolutionary ConnectX-6 Dx and BlueField-2 Secure Cloud SmartNICs and I/O Processing Unit Solutions – Business Wire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Management invested in 5,500 shares. Fil Ltd accumulated 305,999 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Hap Trading Ltd holds 1.29% or 122,496 shares in its portfolio. Herald Investment reported 192,270 shares or 5.79% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 473,146 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Service Ma holds 1.89 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 88,500 were accumulated by Hudson Bay Cap Limited Partnership. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Blackrock holds 262,638 shares. 92,000 were reported by Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Llc. Sg Americas Securities Limited Co reported 42,456 shares. Glazer Capital Limited Liability Com holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 71,943 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Lc has 0.45% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Sei Investments holds 0% or 5,710 shares. Millennium Management has 1.33 million shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Workday (WDAY) Up 0.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Workday Announces Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Workday Becomes Oversold (WDAY) – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Workday (WDAY) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 12,086 shares to 462,348 shares, valued at $215.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 71,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.80M shares, and cut its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).

