Herald Investment Management LTD Holding in Attunity LTD (ATTU) Decreased as Stock Value Were Volatile; Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Increased Its Electronic Arts (EA) Position by $33.66 Million; Stock Price Declined

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53 million, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $94.44. About 723,056 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 954,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.37M, down from 994,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.40M market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-million Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 02/05/2018 – Attunity Named to CRN’s 2018 Big Data 100 List for Sixth Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – Attunity Sees FY Rev $75M-$78M; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q EPS 1c; 24/05/2018 – Attunity Introduces Gold Client for Data Protection to Enable GDPR Compliance for SAP® Environments; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 6 PCT AND 10 PCT FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Attunity to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2018; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD ATTU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $78 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $75 AND $78 MLN FOR 2018

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $393.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in One Stop Systems Inc by 200,000 shares to 380,000 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold ATTU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.79 million shares or 1.98% more from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0.04% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 5,500 shares. 14,630 are held by State Street. Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 20,942 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc) has invested 0% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 32,417 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corp reported 75,000 shares. Alpine Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 65,000 shares. Panagora Asset Inc owns 38,300 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 110,433 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) Lp has 47,674 shares. Moreover, Group One Trading Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 1,969 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 900 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard invested 0% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Whetstone Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 694,734 shares stake. Citigroup holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 241,365 shares.

More notable recent Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Four Breakout Stocks to Watch – Nasdaq” on January 17, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Attunity Stock Popped Today – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Attunity Is On A Roll – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – February 25, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 24,300 shares to 928,132 shares, valued at $163.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 1.04 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.68M shares, and cut its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Electronic Arts Jumped 17% in January – Nasdaq” on February 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: GE, GILD, SPOT, EA – Investorplace.com” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Electronic Arts +5.8% as earnings prompt Cowen upgrade – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft Scores Points as it Solidifies its Video Gaming Ecosystem – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts (EA) Gains From Expanding Games Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.27% or 4,975 shares. Intrust Bancorporation Na holds 0.05% or 1,991 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Confluence Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 0.23% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, Uss Invest Mngmt Limited has 0.05% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 46,600 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.3% or 53,306 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank owns 210 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 36,533 were reported by Pnc Incorporated. Security National Com reported 200 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp invested in 0.05% or 93,576 shares. Srs Invest Management Limited Liability Co has invested 5.83% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Fifth Third Fincl Bank owns 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 16,588 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Crystal Rock Mgmt accumulated 31,510 shares.