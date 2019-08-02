Herald Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Attunity LTD (ATTU) Position by $920,000; Stock Were Volatile; Financial Engines Advisors Has Upped Its Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) Stake by $1.13 Million as Valuation Declined

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 14,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 129,111 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.41M, up from 114,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65.38. About 4.60M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 24/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 11/05/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie): Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2017 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals: Will Soon Start Clinical Study Testing CYC065 Combined With Venetoclax in Patients With Relapsed/refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDIES, MERU AND TAHOE, WILL CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE ROVA-T IN FIRST- AND SECOND-LINE SCLC; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 17/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Conference Jun 2

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 954,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.37M, down from 994,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.40 million market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 03/05/2018 – Attunity Reports First Quarter 2018; 45% License Revenue Growth; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $75 AND $78 MLN FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 6 PCT AND 10 PCT FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Attunity Sees FY Rev $75M-$78M

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 298,576 shares. Highlander Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 19,642 were accumulated by Cadinha & Limited Com. Philadelphia reported 0.11% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Intersect Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 0.87% or 25,495 shares. Fort Point Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp owns 116,001 shares. Moreover, Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 17,496 shares. Taurus Asset Limited Liability Company reported 53,858 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Ins Comm stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Loudon Ltd Com holds 36,404 shares. Logan Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.63% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 126,991 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg Inc, Japan-based fund reported 5.96 million shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. 113,255 are held by Rodgers Brothers Incorporated. 30,398 are owned by Brinker Capital.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $18.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifsci Corp Com Stock (NYSE:EW) by 4,451 shares to 28,891 shares, valued at $5.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 22,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,824 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHZ).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $9.34 million activity. Shares for $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. 30,000 shares valued at $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of stock.

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $393.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in One Stop Systems Inc by 200,000 shares to 380,000 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.