Herald Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Stake by $6.41 Million; Facebook (FB) Holder Mount Vernon Associates Upped Stake

Mount Vernon Associates Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 77.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Vernon Associates Inc bought 10,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 23,087 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.46M, up from 12,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $537.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $188.36. About 3.43 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – Executives across the company faced heightened scrutiny in recent months as reports of widespread data leaks led critics to question the oversight and driving forces within Facebook; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook criticized Facebook for its data privacy practices; 27/03/2018 – Laura Litvan: BREAKING: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee April; 01/05/2018 – Oculus Go, the virtual reality headset Facebook hopes will bring VR to the mainstream, is finally here It costs $199; 03/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg 9 months ago: On Facebook people ‘know their privacy is going to be protected’; 19/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS IT WOULDN’T BE SURPRISED TO HEAR A CAUTIOUS REVENUE OUTLOOK FROM FACEBOOK ON THE CALL; 29/03/2018 – Facebook was informed privacy breach app might sell user data; 05/04/2018 – OpenSecrets.org: SCOOP: As the 2016 election wound down, a #DarkMoney group created targeted ads for Facebook & Google with an; 26/03/2018 – FTC opens probe into Facebook privacy practices; 22/03/2018 – Here’s the transcript of Recode’s interview with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about Cambridge Analytica controversy and more

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) by 60.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 377,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The institutional investor held 241,739 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.34 million, down from 619,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $581.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.19. About 109,723 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M

More notable recent Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Boingo Wireless, Inc. Stock Soared 40% Higher Today – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon Acquires Wifi Router Startup Eero – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boingo Wireless, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TELUS to provide free Wi-Fi and cellular service on O-Train Confederation Line – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Boingo Wireless (WIFI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WIFI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 28.39% less from 57.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorporation Of America Corp De holds 0% or 219,619 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2,686 shares. Voya Limited Com invested in 1.19 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). 1492 Cap Management Ltd Liability Company owns 196,134 shares for 3.3% of their portfolio. One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 5,112 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc has 3,250 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na reported 5,560 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.90M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Kames Cap Public Limited Co owns 628,321 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Park West Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 685,700 shares. Swiss National Bank holds 79,350 shares. First Republic has 14,618 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Art Advsrs holds 21,981 shares.

Analysts await Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 800.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.01 per share.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FAANG 52-Week Laggard: Facebook The One Bright Spot? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NY AG launches widespread Facebook probe – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Instagram: Driving Facebook Forward – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to stop news headline changes from advertisers – Live Trading News” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Stock Takes Another Jump From Bullish Trendline – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.