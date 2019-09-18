Herald Investment Management LTD Has Increased Bottomline Technologies De (EPAY) Holding by $880,000; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined While A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Trimmed Position

Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies De Inc (EPAY) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 148,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59M, up from 128,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies De Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $40.93. About 173,354 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 40.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 15,240 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12M, down from 25,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $130.41. About 4.31 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson’s Dead Serious Opioid Issues – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Forbes.com published: “How Much Will It Cost Johnson & Johnson To Settle Most of Its Lawsuits? – Forbes” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.30 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $359.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 377,261 shares to 241,739 shares, valued at $4.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,382 shares, and cut its stake in Alteryx Inc.

More notable recent Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (PAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Breakout Stocks for Explosive Returns – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SABESP’s (SBS) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Water Utilities – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Futures higher on news of U.S.-China trade talks – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

