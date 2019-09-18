Herald Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Stake in Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) by $352,000 as Valuation Declined; As Starbucks (SBUX) Market Value Rose, Lateef Investment Management LP Decreased Holding by $920,719

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 11,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 332,419 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.87M, down from 343,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $90.75. About 6.51 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – Young people are dumping Starbucks ahead of earnings; 17/04/2018 – WFMY News 2: BREAKING | Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial bias education; 29/05/2018 – For some Starbucks employees, the training was a chance for socially conscious workers to discuss hot topics such as racial anxiety. For others, the experience was “more performative than productive.”; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Nestle close to deal with Starbucks on its grocery business – reports; 15/04/2018 – Time Out Beijing: Starbucks opens its first pet-friendly cafés in China; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE ALL STORES NATIONWIDE FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCAT; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks has a latte to learn; 19/04/2018 – Men Arrested at Starbucks Hope to Ensure `This Situation Doesn’t Happen Again’; 07/05/2018 – Nestle To Pay $7.15 Billion To Starbucks In Global Marketing Deal — MarketWatch

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The institutional investor held 357,206 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.83 million, down from 365,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34. About 169,318 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q EPS 64c; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan’s Silicon Motion turns to China and 5G for future growth; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 16/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION PRELIM 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN IN UPPER HALF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $550 MLN TO $576 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Gross Margin in Upper Half of 46.5%-48.5% Guidance Range; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71C, EST. 69C; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION REPORTS PRELIMINARY 1Q REV. NEAR MID OF VIEW

Analysts await Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 54.76% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.84 per share. SIMO’s profit will be $13.75 million for 22.37 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality.

More notable recent Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “This Company Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on April 06, 2017, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AMD Radeon Graphics to Enhance Samsung Smartphone Experience – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook Exec Fidji Simo: Restricting Facebook Live Could Hurt Minorities – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NCR Keeps Acquisition Trend Alive With Partial Buyout of OKI – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SIMO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 32.41 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SBUX, MRNS, EZPW – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blueprint To Starbucks: Hold Your Horses – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: K, SYMC, SBUX – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Move Over PSL, Starbucksâ€™ New Pumpkin Spice Drink Is Coming Soon – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Starbucks (SBUX) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northrock Prtnrs Ltd Company holds 0.18% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 7,606 shares. The Minnesota-based Meristem Family Wealth Ltd has invested 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Paragon Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 308 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi invested in 0.03% or 2,744 shares. Chevy Chase holds 1.09M shares. Smith Moore And owns 4,315 shares. Private Asset Management has 120,037 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,381 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust invested in 0.14% or 100,185 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp holds 632,399 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. 86,700 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Arrow Financial owns 29,158 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Edge Wealth Management Ltd holds 318 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Suncoast Equity holds 195,404 shares. 57,045 are owned by Hightower Trust Svcs Lta.