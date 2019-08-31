Herald Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Attunity LTD (ATTU) Stake as Stock Value Were Volatile; Haverford Financial Services Upped Its Coca (KO) Stake by $615,158

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 14.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 13,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 106,093 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97 million, up from 92,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 7.94M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 24/04/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Reports Solid Operating Results and a Positive Start to 2018; 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – BOARD’S VIEW IS THAT CATHERINE REMAINING ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD IS IN INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 954,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.37 million, down from 994,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.40M market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD ATTU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $78 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Attunity Reports First Quarter 2018; 45% License Revenue Growth; 02/05/2018 – Attunity Named to CRN’s 2018 Big Data 100 List for Sixth Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $75 AND $78 MLN FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Attunity to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2018; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 6 PCT AND 10 PCT FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-million Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-M Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 16/04/2018 Attunity and ING Join ODPi To Further Open Big Data Ecosystem

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc has invested 0.08% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Retirement Of Alabama has 0.64% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ironwood Inv Counsel Lc invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 54,164 were accumulated by Butensky & Cohen Fin Security. Invsts Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 56,676 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 337,352 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Comm Of America holds 11,096 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability, Wisconsin-based fund reported 48,156 shares. Moreover, Woodmont Counsel Limited has 0.39% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Com accumulated 42,776 shares or 0.3% of the stock. 1.86M are owned by Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc accumulated 158,537 shares. Palladium Partners Limited Liability Co has 150,198 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Auxier Asset has 1.17% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.22% or 749,522 shares.

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37 million and $278.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,379 shares to 70,099 shares, valued at $9.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,009 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Sys Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $393.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in One Stop Systems Inc by 200,000 shares to 380,000 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

