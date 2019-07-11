Herald Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Attunity LTD (ATTU) Stake as Stock Value Rose; As Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Marietta Investment Partners Increased Its Position

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 954,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.37M, down from 994,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.40 million market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 138.31% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q EPS 1c; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-M Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 02/05/2018 – Attunity Named to CRN’s 2018 Big Data 100 List for Sixth Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 6 PCT AND 10 PCT FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $75 AND $78 MLN FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 16/04/2018 Attunity and ING Join ODPi To Further Open Big Data Ecosystem; 24/05/2018 – Attunity Introduces Gold Client for Data Protection to Enable GDPR Compliance for SAP® Environments; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-million Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD ATTU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $78 MLN

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) by 22.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 3,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,840 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 13,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll Rand Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $124.55. About 1.36 million shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 36.07% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT; 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $393.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in One Stop Systems Inc by 200,000 shares to 380,000 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold ATTU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.79 million shares or 1.98% more from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 110,433 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management holds 64,298 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company reported 259,996 shares. Alpine Associates Mngmt has 0.79% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 1.03 million shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd invested 0.05% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Arrowgrass Prtnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership accumulated 47,674 shares. Herald Investment Mngmt Limited reported 954,200 shares or 5.69% of all its holdings. Citigroup invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Dupont Cap Mgmt reported 191,900 shares. G2 Investment Partners Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 4.97% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Alpine Global Mgmt Limited has invested 0.44% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Wells Fargo Mn owns 900 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Com (Trc) invested in 0% or 160 shares. Gabelli Investment Advisers Inc invested in 0.34% or 113,000 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 145,868 shares.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3,788 shares to 5,187 shares, valued at $929,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A O Smith (NYSE:AOS) by 57,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,271 shares, and cut its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).