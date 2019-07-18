Herald Investment Management LTD Has Cut Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Trimmed Its Position in Cdn Natl Railway (CNI) by $8.96 Million

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 7,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 192,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.75 million, down from 199,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $111.71. About 239,511 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 38.51% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 24/05/2018 – MELLANOX HOLDERS SUPPORT COMPANY’S GOVERNANCE PROPOSALS; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD COMMENTS ON MELLANOX’S DECISION TO DELAY ANNUAL MTG; 06/03/2018 Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System — Mellanox Onyx™; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Hldrs; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Rev $251M; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Surpasses One Million 100Gb/s Ports With LinkX™ Optical Transceivers and Cables; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 85C; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD URGES MELLANOX HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR NOMINEES

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cdn Natl Railway (CNI) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 100,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.49M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401.57 million, down from 4.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cdn Natl Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $92.63. About 1.10 million shares traded or 47.83% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 16.52% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 27/05/2018 – The labor strife comes at a time of tighter rail capacity in Canada, with CP and rival Canadian National Railway facing strong demand for shipments of grain, potash and other commodities; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Invest Over $250M This Yr to Build New Track and Yard Capacity in Western Canada; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00; 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Life Fncl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 1.37M shares to 14.21M shares, valued at $545.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 65,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 731,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Manulife Fincl Corp (NYSE:MFC).

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What Is It To Be A Canadian Dividend Investor? – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Transportation Stocks to Watch in July – The Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CN announces David Trent as Vice-President and Chief Digital Officer – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CN to report second quarter 2019 financial and operating results on July 23, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.17 per share. CNI’s profit will be $910.78 million for 18.38 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.18% EPS growth.

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $393.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in One Stop Systems Inc by 200,000 shares to 380,000 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $1.67 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $2.21M was made by SANGHI STEVE on Wednesday, June 5.

