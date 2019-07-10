Herald Investment Management LTD Has Cut Holding in Attunity LTD (ATTU) by $920,000; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Iconiq Capital Cut Its Holding by $5.08 Million

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 95.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 26,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,209 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $230,000, down from 27,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $925.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $201.24. About 18.18 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Cramer reflects on Apple earnings after speaking with CEO Tim Cook; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LEADERS OF OTHER COUNTRIES ARE SMART ENOUGH TO REALIZE IT IS IN THEIR INTEREST TO PROMOTE TRADE; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management Adds Aptiv, Exits Praxair, Cuts Apple: 13F; 18/05/2018 – APPLE PAYS FIRST TRANCHE OF TAX TO IRELAND: FINANCE MINISTRY; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHINA AND UNITED STATES HAVE A “COMMON INTEREST” IN AVOIDING TRADE WAR; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK SAYS ON TARGET TO HIT $50B/YR SERVICES REV TARGET; 23/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 23); 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 25/05/2018 – Apple Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple may be fighting, but they have actually enabled each other’s success for years

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 954,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.37 million, down from 994,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.40 million market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 138.31% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-million Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD ATTU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $78 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Attunity to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2018; 02/05/2018 – Attunity Named to CRN’s 2018 Big Data 100 List for Sixth Consecutive Year

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold ATTU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.79 million shares or 1.98% more from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Herald Investment Management Limited reported 5.69% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Alpine Mgmt Inc stated it has 1.03 million shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. State Street Corp holds 0% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) or 14,630 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 126,285 shares or 0% of the stock. Whetstone Cap Advisors Limited Co has invested 6.61% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Tower Rech Llc (Trc) has invested 0% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Harvest Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.78% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 64,298 shares. Jefferies Ltd holds 0.02% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) or 117,600 shares. G2 Prns Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 688,482 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Lc owns 32,417 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) L P, New York-based fund reported 47,674 shares. Geode Mgmt Lc reported 0% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Group Inc One Trading LP accumulated 0% or 1,969 shares.

More notable recent Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Enhance Your Gains With These 5 Best Profitable Stocks – Nasdaq” on September 18, 2018, also Zacks.com with their article: “Attunity (ATTU) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” published on January 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Attunity (ATTU) Stock Moves -1.33%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – February 25, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: 9 New Deals Worth Over $100 Billion Announced Last Week – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $393.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in One Stop Systems Inc by 200,000 shares to 380,000 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 23.73 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2019: FB, NVDA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Movers: PG, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple Stock Is Due Another Pullback, Which Is Your Chance to Buy – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/10/2019: DATA, CRM, UXIN, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “2 Positive(ish) Takes on Apple and China After G-20 Trade Ceasefire – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 01, 2019.