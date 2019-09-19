Herald Investment Management LTD Decreased Its Descartes Systems Group Inc/The (DSGX) Stake by $781,200; As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Holder Caprock Group Has Trimmed by $729,239 Its Holding

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Descartes Systems Group Inc/The (DSGX) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 21,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The institutional investor held 456,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.86M, down from 478,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Descartes Systems Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $39.64. About 1,822 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 5,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 118,538 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.88 million, down from 124,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $141.81. About 8.32 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED; 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

