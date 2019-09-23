Herald Investment Management LTD Decreased Its Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Position by $6.41 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Lowered Its Corporate Office Properties (OFC) Holding by $567.40 Million as Shares Rose

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Corporate Office Properties (OFC) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 21,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 363,850 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.59B, down from 385,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Corporate Office Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 47,190 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) by 60.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 377,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The institutional investor held 241,739 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.34 million, down from 619,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $540.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $12.25. About 103,165 shares traded. Boingo WireleS, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 17c; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018

Analysts await Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.5 per share. OFC’s profit will be $55.97 million for 14.58 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Corporate Office Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $140239.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Midstream Corp by 112,390 shares to 233,843 shares, valued at $2.68 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 12,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Omeros Corp (NASDAQ:OMER).

