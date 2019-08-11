Herald Investment Management LTD Decreased Its Attunity LTD (ATTU) Stake as Valuation Were Volatile; Blackrock Upped Encore Wire (WIRE) Position

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 77,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 3.23 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.68M, up from 3.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $54.27. About 49,937 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 01/05/2018 – Encore Dermatology Inc. Announces the Launch of IMPOYZTM (clobetasol propionate) Cream, 0.025%, a Newly Formulated High-Potency; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 42mm, REF 804-07-420 Product Us; 01/05/2018 – Encore Wire 1Q EPS 54c; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 21/03/2018 – TSB DEPLOYS INVESTIGATORS FOR INCIDENT ON WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 19/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 28/03/2018 – Encore Wire Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Encore Wire Presenting at Sidoti & Company’s Spring 2018 Conference; 21/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals: Elucidating The Results Of The Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial; 30/04/2018 – Style Encore Named Top 10 New and Promising Franchises

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 954,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.37 million, down from 994,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.40M market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 02/05/2018 – Attunity Named to CRN’s 2018 Big Data 100 List for Sixth Consecutive Year; 24/05/2018 – Attunity Introduces Gold Client for Data Protection to Enable GDPR Compliance for SAP® Environments; 03/05/2018 – Attunity Sees FY Rev $75M-$78M; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD ATTU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $78 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $75 AND $78 MLN FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Attunity Reports First Quarter 2018; 45% License Revenue Growth; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 16/04/2018 Attunity and ING Join ODPi To Further Open Big Data Ecosystem; 01/05/2018 – Attunity to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2018; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q EPS 1c

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $393.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in One Stop Systems Inc by 200,000 shares to 380,000 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold ATTU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.79 million shares or 1.98% more from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 150,536 are owned by Capstone Investment Advsrs. Harvest Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.78% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 52,000 shares. United Services Automobile Association holds 44,700 shares. Jefferies Grp Llc invested in 117,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 99,708 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 22,143 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has 161,200 shares. Citigroup owns 241,365 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. New York-based Alpine Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.44% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Disciplined Growth Inc Mn reported 579,751 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 46,706 shares stake. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 19,613 shares.

More notable recent Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Attunity Is On A Roll – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights Innovative Industrial Properties, Attunity, TransAlta, Independence Holding, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, and Majesco â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Attunity Ltd. (ATTU) CEO Shimon Alon on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Attunity Ltd. – Big Data Enabler With 84% Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on February 15, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Uber Time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

More notable recent Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “China says most people in Xinjiang camps have ‘returned to society’ – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) Have A High Beta? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 19, 2019 : NOK, CLF, BP, FCX, CS, GOLD – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Different Faces of Dollar General – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “iHeartMedia to Ring the NASDAQ Stock Market Opening Bell – Business Wire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold WIRE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Lc owns 10,538 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 123,737 shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advsrs Inc has invested 0.91% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Hodges Capital Mgmt reported 1.17% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Franklin Res Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 268,984 shares. Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 31,186 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 247,967 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 6,847 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 94,614 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Advsr LP holds 0.01% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) or 54,427 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw & Incorporated has invested 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Granite Partners Limited Co, a California-based fund reported 308,365 shares. 8,086 were reported by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bsb Bancorp Inc Md (NASDAQ:BLMT) by 404,967 shares to 39,033 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IGE) by 39,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,104 shares, and cut its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR).