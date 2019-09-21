Herald Investment Management LTD Cut Its Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Stake by $352,000 as Stock Value Declined; Avalon Advisors Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) Increased by $7.24 Million

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 23.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 77,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 405,764 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.96M, up from 327,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $103.27. About 7.07M shares traded or 172.28% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The institutional investor held 357,206 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.83 million, down from 365,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $32.55. About 132,713 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2018; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION REPORTS PRELIMINARY 1Q REV. NEAR MID OF VIEW; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Revenue Near Midpoint of $127 Million-$132 Million Range; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $550 MLN TO $576 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan’s Silicon Motion turns to China and 5G for future growth; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71C, EST. 69C; 16/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Biofuel credits plunge ahead of Trump meeting with senators – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “If You Think This Energy Company’s 3.5% Dividend Yield Is Attractive, You Should Check Out Its MLP – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 24,064 are held by Private Advisor Ltd Llc. Guggenheim Ltd Com holds 0.1% or 132,204 shares in its portfolio. Tributary Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 3,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Coastline Tru holds 0.22% or 15,999 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability, a Texas-based fund reported 13.91M shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 514,849 shares. Ghp Inv Advsr holds 0.12% or 10,767 shares. Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 759 shares. Loudon Investment Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.18% or 2,327 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Limited Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 1.83 million shares. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 52,430 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. First Bancorp Of Mount Dora Trust Service owns 49,033 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 38,054 shares. Piedmont Advsrs Incorporated holds 43,829 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Lincoln Natl holds 12,429 shares.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $4.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18,743 shares to 941,824 shares, valued at $186.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 152,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,851 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SIMO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Palo Alto’s (PANW) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FireEye Acquires Verodin for $250 Million, Updates Guidance – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Silicon Motion (SIMO) to Offload FCI Product Line for $45M – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 08, 2019.