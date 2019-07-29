Herald Investment Management LTD Cut Its Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Holding by $835,440; Stock Rose; Albion Financial Group Increases Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM)

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 6,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,199 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 52,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $74.97. About 7.39M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM -AMENDMENT EXTENDS AUTOMATIC TERMINATION DATE OF COMMITMENTS UNDER 2016 CREDIT AGREEMENT TO DATE THAT IS 5 BUSINESS DAYS AFTER JULY 25, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Qualcomm Outspent Broadcom About 100 to 1 in Washington Lobbying; 13/04/2018 – The HP Envy X2 is among the first new Windows 10 laptops to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processor; 12/03/2018 – Trump Scuttles $117 Billion Broadcom, Qualcomm Deal (Video); 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BlackBerry to provide software for Jaguar Land Rover vehicles; 22/05/2018 – Brain Corp Co-Founder Dr. Allen Gruber to Speak About Benefits of Building an Innovation Company in Southern California; 09/04/2018 – Large Numbers of Qualcomm ‘Withheld’ Votes and Error Were Disclosed in March; 22/05/2018 – EVANINA: BROADCOM-QUALCOMM BLOCK BY TRUMP ‘REASONABLE’ MOVE; 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET ON MAY 11; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC -CO ALSO ORDERED TO RECONVENE ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING ON EARLIEST POSSIBLE DATE, WHICH BASED ON REQUIRED NOTICE PERIOD, IS MARCH 23, 2018

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 7,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 192,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.75 million, down from 199,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $113.62. About 277,080 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 38.51% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD- PROPOSES SOLUTION TO ALLOW UNIVERSAL PROXY CARD, PLURALITY VOTING TO BE IMPLEMENTED WHILE HOLDING ANNUAL MEETING AT MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD: MELLANOX ACTION EMPHASIZES CHANGE IS NEEDED; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2Q View To Rev $260M-$270M; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES 2Q REV. $255M TO $265M, EST. $250.8M; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 85C; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Has 10.6% Interest in Mellanox Technologies; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q REV. $251.0M, EST. $244.8M; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $72.33 million for 21.52 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $1.67 million activity. 5,714 shares valued at $545,630 were sold by Johnson Amal M on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 3,183 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.22% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Gam Holdings Ag accumulated 15,600 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 45,931 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs accumulated 2,090 shares. 65 are held by Paragon Management Limited Liability Corporation. First Interstate Financial Bank, Montana-based fund reported 2,390 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt has 285,590 shares for 6.79% of their portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Company owns 92,000 shares. Hl Finance Service Limited invested in 7,883 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 0.01% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 65,706 shares. Herald owns 192,270 shares or 5.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Us Retail Bank De has 0% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 3,556 shares. Havens Limited Liability Co owns 66,000 shares for 7.56% of their portfolio.

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $393.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in One Stop Systems Inc by 200,000 shares to 380,000 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth Mngmt holds 5,359 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bamco Ny accumulated 4,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 0.09% or 4.06M shares. Altrinsic Global Ltd Liability Company has 416,124 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Corp reported 1.18% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Duff & Phelps Invest Mgmt has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 46,066 shares. 11,204 are held by Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp. Paloma Ptnrs Management has 0.14% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 103,398 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Com Inc holds 0.17% or 33,171 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability owns 11,978 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Management reported 0.34% stake. Penn Davis Mcfarland accumulated 430,196 shares. Twin Cap has invested 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Oak Ridge Invests Llc accumulated 22,889 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

