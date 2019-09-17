Herald Investment Management LTD Cut Its Descartes Systems Group Inc/The (DSGX) Position by $781,200 as Valuation Declined; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holder Soros Fund Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $63.56 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 23.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 5.78M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 19.04 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $225.10M, down from 24.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 6.30M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Descartes Systems Group Inc/The (DSGX) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 21,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The institutional investor held 456,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.86M, down from 478,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Descartes Systems Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $39.16. About 46,807 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CZR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 677.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Water Island Limited Liability has invested 0.62% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). California Employees Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 682,245 shares. Paloma Prtnrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Moreover, Oaktree Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 3.38% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 15.25 million shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Inc has 470,000 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd owns 2 shares. Lafitte Management LP accumulated 17.52% or 3.08 million shares. Quantbot Ltd Partnership holds 64,299 shares. Vertex One Asset Mngmt has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.51% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 63,487 shares. Moneta Grp Incorporated Investment Advsr Ltd Liability reported 76,600 shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp holds 0% or 654,539 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.01% or 332,747 shares. Us National Bank De reported 609 shares stake.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.