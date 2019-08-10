Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Upped Stake in Msc Indl Direct (MSM); Bt Group Plc (BT) Shares Declined While Bonness Enterprises Increased Holding by $620,200

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 30.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 20,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 87,624 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25 million, up from 67,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $67.99. About 641,065 shares traded or 37.39% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial

Bonness Enterprises Inc increased its stake in Bt Group Plc (BT) by 91.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bonness Enterprises Inc bought 44,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 92,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc who had been investing in Bt Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 1.66M shares traded or 37.80% up from the average. BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has declined 23.39% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BT News: 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-BT set to reveal plans for thousands of job cuts – FT; 14/03/2018 BT GROUP PLC – MICHAEL SHERMAN TO BECOME BT’S CHIEF STRATEGY AND TRANSFORMATION OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – The Business Times: BT EXCLUSIVE:; 10/05/2018 – BT Group Sees FY 2019 Capital Expenditure of GBP3.7B; 22/05/2018 – UK FINANCE MINISTER HAMMOND SAYS WANTS TO DELIVER NATIONWIDE FULL-FIBRE BROADBAND BY 2033; 18/04/2018 – BT Group PLC Forms BT Enterprise Unit; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – FEDERATED WILL FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH AND AN EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP – LAUNCHING NEW CONVERGED PRODUCT OFFERINGS TO DELIVER DIFFERENTIATED CUSTOMER EXPERIENCES, SUPPORT CUSTOMER LOYALTY AND IMPROVE ECONOMIC RETURNS; 03/05/2018 – Lionel Barber: Scoop: troubled BT set to reveal plans for thousands of job cuts; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – £850M OF THIS WAS PAID IN MARCH 2018 AND REMAINING £1,250M IS TO BE PAID BY 30 JUNE 2019

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csg Sys Intl Inc (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 7,300 shares to 7,100 shares, valued at $300,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 8,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,900 shares, and cut its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 7,954 shares. Menta Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.48% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 13,260 shares. New South Cap Management Inc owns 4.24% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 1.77M shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability reported 7,832 shares stake. Schwartz Invest Counsel Inc holds 1.27% or 286,600 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability reported 142,279 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 16,400 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Llc has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Invesco Limited owns 382,519 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) or 177,692 shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 0.04% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Geode Mngmt Ltd accumulated 508,712 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 71,278 shares. Boston Private Wealth Llc owns 7,774 shares.