Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Upped Stake in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Value Rose; As Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) Share Value Rose, Holder Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Trimmed by $24.44 Million Its Holding

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 6,800 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 214,400 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.43M, up from 207,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $982.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $217.44. About 3.70M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) by 68.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 3.06M shares as the company's stock rose 9.91% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.08M, down from 4.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.36. About 327,151 shares traded. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500.

Analysts await Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.18 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.18 per share. HLX’s profit will be $26.78 million for 11.61 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.64% EPS growth.

