Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Upped Its J2 Global (JCOM) Position by $1.42 Million; Van Eck Associates Maintains Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 20.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 218,854 shares as the company's stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.32M, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $63.75. About 4.57 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 16,500 shares as the company's stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 63,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, up from 46,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $83.94. About 313,276 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500.

