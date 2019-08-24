Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Upped Holding in Terex (TEX) as Share Price Declined; Dean Investment Associates Has Raised Its Hanover Ins Group (THG) Stake by $314,982

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Terex Corp (TEX) by 32.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% . The institutional investor held 56,800 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, up from 42,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Terex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.16% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $23.48. About 732,871 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Terex Corp. Otlk To Stbl From Neg, Rtgs Affirmed; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TEREX CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 10/04/2018 – TEREX REPORTS BOOST IN REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 30/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 18/04/2018 – Terex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Terex Announces Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q EPS 62c; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, President, Terex Parts & Services; 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (THG) by 64.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 2,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The institutional investor held 7,030 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $803,000, up from 4,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Hanover Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $130.86. About 270,548 shares traded or 18.82% up from the average. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 16/04/2018 – The Hanover Estimates the Impact of First Quarter Catastrophes; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hanover Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THG); 16/04/2018 – The Hanover Estimates the Impact of 1Q Catastrophes; 30/05/2018 – Hanover Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Jun. 6-7; 16/04/2018 – HANOVER ESTIMATES CATASTROPHE IMPACT $66M TO $76M; 24/05/2018 – The Hanover Expands its Surety Leadership Team to Support Growth and Momentum; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $671.9M; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – CONFIRMED UNDERTAKING REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, INCLUDING A POSSIBLE SALE, FOR LONDON-BASED CHAUCER; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Declined to Provide Additional Details; 28/03/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group Is Exploring Strategic Alternatives for Its Intl Specialty Business

Since March 7, 2019, it had 18 insider buys, and 2 sales for $78.30 million activity. 78 shares were bought by HENRY BRIAN J, worth $2,287. 465 shares valued at $13,067 were bought by SHEEHAN JOHN D on Tuesday, June 11. Shares for $334 were bought by BARR KEVIN A on Friday, April 5.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 35,900 shares to 492,100 shares, valued at $26.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 142,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800,700 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

More notable recent Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:TEX – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Terex Corporation’s (NYSE:TEX) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Terex -11% after slashing full-year earnings, revenue guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Terex Announces First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:TEX – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Terex – Buying After The Breakdown – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TEX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 63.24 million shares or 4.17% less from 65.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Inc has 0% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Principal Grp reported 267,878 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Commerce Bank invested 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Stifel Corp has invested 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 342 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 151,032 shares. Washington Natl Bank reported 0.01% stake. Baldwin Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking stated it has 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 12,956 shares. Amer Group Incorporated reported 123,674 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Psagot House Limited holds 12,000 shares. Assetmark, California-based fund reported 105 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 15,736 shares or 114.59% more from 7,333 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Trust Co invested in 7,333 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Captrust reported 535 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 6,331 shares to 12,001 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Legacytexas Financial Group by 104,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,045 shares, and cut its stake in Hostess Brands Inc.

More notable recent The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 Per Common Share – PRNewswire” on May 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hanover Insurance closes Chaucer sale, reports $600M stock buyback – Seeking Alpha” published on December 31, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:THG) Earnings Growth Stack Up Against Industry Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Tops Q2 EPS by 5c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.