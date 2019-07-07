Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Upped Faro Technologies (FARO) Stake by $940,324; Share Value Rose; As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Value Declined, Novare Capital Management Raised Its Stake by $595,200

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Faro Technologies Inc (FARO) by 24.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 21,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,946 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, up from 90,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Faro Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $847.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $49. About 59,166 shares traded. FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) has declined 4.07% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FARO News: 16/05/2018 – JetPay CEO Diane (Vogt) Faro Receives Women in Payments® Distinguished Professional Award; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 13/03/2018 – FARO® Introduces BuildlT Construction Software Platform for AEC Professionals; 25/04/2018 – FARO TECH 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 8C; 15/05/2018 – FARO Technologies, Inc.: Marvin R. Sambur, Ph.D. Retired From Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – FARO TECH 1Q REV. $92.8M, EST. $92.9M; 26/04/2018 – Faro Tech Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FARO – FURTHER DETAILS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 11/04/2018 – FARO® Introduces CAM2 2018 3D Measurement Software Platform; 20/04/2018 – DJ FARO Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARO)

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 7,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,140 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 49,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $72.99. About 10.02M shares traded or 21.92% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Updated Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 15/05/2018 – Rocks Springs Adds AbbVie, Exits Cigna, Cuts PRA Health: 13F; 28/03/2018 – AbbVie is Now Accepting CF Scholarship Applications from Students with Cystic Fibrosis for 2018-2019 Academic School Year; 21/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Piper Jaffray Cos (NYSE:PJC) by 9,800 shares to 12,800 shares, valued at $932,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accuray Inc (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 115,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,600 shares, and cut its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG).

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $639.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Ltd by 1,079 shares to 25,795 shares, valued at $7.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,661 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Emerging Mkt Bond (VWOB).

