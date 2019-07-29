Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Trimmed Its Baytex Energy (BTE) Holding as Stock Rose; As M & T Bk (MTB) Market Value Declined, Soros Fund Management Has Raised by $16.02 Million Its Position

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (MTB) by 1968.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 102,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 107,242 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.84M, up from 5,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in M & T Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $165.94. About 158,644 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 12.48% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 24/04/2018 – IEC ELECTRONICS – EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 20, CO AND M&T BANK ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net Interest Income $980M; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net $352.6M; 21/05/2018 – M&T Bank Corp Elects Kevin J. Pearson to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – TOP SHIPS INC – HAS EXTENDED FIRM PERIOD OF TIME CHARTER OF M/T ECO FLEET WITH BP SHIPPING LIMITED FOR SIX MONTHS; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.71%; 22/04/2018 – DJ M&T Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTB); 15/05/2018 – M&T BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 80C/SHR FROM 75C, EST. 80C; 16/04/2018 – M&T 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $43M, EST. $43.8M; 16/04/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon FRN Variable Rate Fix

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 1.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 21.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.06M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.02 million, down from 8.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Baytex Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $804.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $1.435. About 445,162 shares traded. Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) has declined 56.77% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.20% the S&P500. Some Historical BTE News: 03/05/2018 – Baytex Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.27; 09/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : GMP RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 04/04/2018 – Baytex Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Baytex Reports Election of Directors; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP – SEES 2018 EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $325 MLN TO $375 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Baytex Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Baytex Energy 1Q Loss C$62.7M; 06/03/2018 Baytex Reports 2017 Results With 26% Increase in Adjusted Funds Flow, 6% Increase in Reserves and Strong Eagle Ford Performance; 06/03/2018 – Baytex Energy 4Q EPS C$0.32; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.44

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 265,300 shares to 499,700 shares, valued at $12.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 36,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

More notable recent Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Baytex Energy: Mr. Market Is Still Stuck On The Fourth Quarter – Seeking Alpha” on March 21, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Is Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE) Stock a Buy After the 25% Surge? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on January 09, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Energy Stocks to Buy on the Dip – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3 E&P Companies In The Americas: Which To Invest In? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Baytex Energy: Attractive Risk/Reward Ratio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (Prn) by 6.00M shares to 4.00M shares, valued at $5.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 209,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MTB shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 108.00 million shares or 0.89% less from 108.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hennessy Advsrs Inc accumulated 6,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Riverhead Management Lc has 3,632 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bowling Limited Liability Co reported 2,290 shares. Alps Advsrs owns 6,270 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 9,248 shares. Gardner Russo And Gardner Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) or 4,559 shares. Moreover, Financial Consulate has 0.19% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Carroll Fincl stated it has 675 shares. Mirae Asset Global Co Ltd, Korea-based fund reported 8,062 shares. Sei Invests Company reported 0.02% stake. Argyle Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.27% or 4,548 shares. Wagner Bowman Management holds 0.09% or 2,429 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile has invested 0.01% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co reported 658 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.03% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) or 46,389 shares.