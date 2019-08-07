Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Lifted by $5.63 Million; Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Shares Declined While Braun Stacey Associates Has Upped Stake

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 48,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.87 million, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $134.69. About 25.62M shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS DYNAMICS 365 AND LINKEDIN SHOULD ALSO CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH – CONF CALL; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 2,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 62,032 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30 million, up from 59,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $153.46. About 1.59M shares traded or 4.60% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Says Juster to Retire at Year End; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 19/03/2018 – France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 8,700 shares to 66,500 shares, valued at $6.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc Com (NYSE:CHGG) by 10,810 shares to 459,625 shares, valued at $17.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.