Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Position in Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Has Decreased by $945,300; As Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Market Valuation Declined, United Asset Strategies Has Lowered by $2.81 Million Its Position

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 21.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 13,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 50,900 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.53M, down from 64,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $83.56. About 185,332 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 51.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 50,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 47,011 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63 million, down from 97,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $56.89. About 583,079 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28

Analysts await Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 20.11% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.84 per share. TAP’s profit will be $318.42 million for 9.68 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Molson Coors Brewing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.29% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. GNRC’s profit will be $82.75 million for 16.19 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Generac Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.50% EPS growth.

