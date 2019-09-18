Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Position in Constellation Brands (STZ) Decreased by $2.29 Million as Stock Declined; Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Increased Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Stake by $25.74 Million

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 146.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 211,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 355,058 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.56M, up from 144,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 117,923 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 18.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 11,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 52,500 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.34 million, down from 64,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $205.69. About 61,112 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B); 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 22,344 shares to 112,115 shares, valued at $8.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,173 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Finance Counselors has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Fjarde Ap holds 0.18% or 116,743 shares. Millennium Management Limited Company holds 712,851 shares. Brown Advisory has 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Camarda Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 4 shares. Pinnacle Financial Partners accumulated 2,676 shares. Northern Tru holds 3.84 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited has invested 0.3% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 217,770 shares. Hexavest Inc has 0% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). The Arizona-based Tci Wealth has invested 0.02% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.19% or 3,140 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability invested in 8,859 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Boston has 0.45% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Massachusetts-based Middleton Communication Ma has invested 0.73% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coatue Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 7,016 shares. Trust Advisors has 1.43% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 5,785 shares. Artemis Investment Llp has invested 0.05% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Hilltop Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 1,861 were reported by Miles Capital. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has 0.18% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 6,379 shares. Smith Salley And Associates invested in 36,829 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Tiemann Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.29% stake. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 2,872 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management accumulated 5,693 shares. First Personal Financial Service accumulated 2,003 shares. National Asset Management Inc has invested 0.09% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Legal General Group Public Limited Company accumulated 0.09% or 826,804 shares. Ameriprise Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Coastline reported 14,415 shares.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hff Inc (NYSE:HF) by 14,400 shares to 62,100 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 217,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).

